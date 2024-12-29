Solomia Home Dubai Introduces Versace Home 2025 Collection, Expanding Luxury Interior Design Portfolio
Solomia Home strengthens Dubai's position in the global luxury furniture market with the exclusive Versace Home collection launch at the flagship showroom
The Versace Home 2025 Collection exemplifies our commitment to bringing world-class Italian design to discerning UAE clients.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomia Home Furniture, the exclusive mono-brand showroom partner of Versace Home in Dubai, today announces the launch of the Versace Home 2025 Collection. Following its successful debut at Palazzo Versace during Milan Design Week, this distinguished collection now premiers its Middle Eastern at Solomia Home's Dubai showroom.
— Luca Bacci, CEO of Solomia Home
Collection Overview
The Versace Home 2025 Collection, produced by Luxury Living Group, showcases iconic brand elements - Medusa, Barocco, and Greca - reimagined for contemporary luxury interiors. Signature pieces include:
Medusa '95 Conversation Sofa
Premium leather and Barocco chenille fabric options
Indoor and outdoor specifications are available
Enhanced ergonomic design with deep cushioning
La Medusa Furniture Series
Distinctive marble dining tables in Calacatta Gold and Marquina Nero
Swivel armchairs with metal accents in Versace gold or chrome
Limited edition coffee tables featuring integrated game boards
Market Position
The collection's Dubai launch strengthens Solomia Home's position in the ultra-luxury Italian furniture segment.
The showroom offers:
Exclusive access to limited edition pieces
Comprehensive design consultation services
Professional installation capabilities
Dedicated after-sales support
"This collection answers the growing demand for sophisticated Italian design in the UAE market," adds Luca Bacci. "Each piece reflects Versace's heritage while meeting contemporary luxury living requirements."
Business Development
The launch aligns with Solomia Home's strategic expansion in the premium furniture sector.
The company continues to strengthen its position through:
Exclusive brand partnerships
Enhanced showroom experiences
Specialized client services
Market-specific customization options
Availability
The Versace Home 2025 Collection is now exclusively available at Solomia Home's Dubai showroom, offering private viewings and professional consultation services.
About Solomia Home
Solomia Home is Dubai's premier destination for luxury Italian furniture, representing exclusive partnerships with prestigious international brands. The company combines Italian design excellence with comprehensive client services.
Dmytro Korotchuk
Solomia Home Furniture
+971 566001050
