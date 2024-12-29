Solomia Home Dubai Introduces Versace Home 2025 Collection, Expanding Luxury Interior Design Portfolio

Solomia Home strengthens Dubai's position in the global luxury furniture market with the exclusive Versace Home collection launch at the flagship showroom

The Versace Home 2025 Collection exemplifies our commitment to bringing world-class Italian design to discerning UAE clients.” — Luca Bacci, CEO of Solomia Home

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solomia Home Furniture , the exclusive mono-brand showroom partner of Versace Home in Dubai, today announces the launch of the Versace Home 2025 Collection. Following its successful debut at Palazzo Versace during Milan Design Week, this distinguished collection now premiers its Middle Eastern at Solomia Home's Dubai showroom.Collection OverviewThe Versace Home 2025 Collection, produced by Luxury Living Group, showcases iconic brand elements - Medusa, Barocco, and Greca - reimagined for contemporary luxury interiors. Signature pieces include:Medusa '95 Conversation SofaPremium leather and Barocco chenille fabric optionsIndoor and outdoor specifications are availableEnhanced ergonomic design with deep cushioningLa Medusa Furniture SeriesDistinctive marble dining tables in Calacatta Gold and Marquina NeroSwivel armchairs with metal accents in Versace gold or chromeLimited edition coffee tables featuring integrated game boardsMarket PositionThe collection's Dubai launch strengthens Solomia Home's position in the ultra-luxury Italian furniture segment.The showroom offers:Exclusive access to limited edition piecesComprehensive design consultation servicesProfessional installation capabilitiesDedicated after-sales support"This collection answers the growing demand for sophisticated Italian design in the UAE market," adds Luca Bacci. "Each piece reflects Versace's heritage while meeting contemporary luxury living requirements."Business DevelopmentThe launch aligns with Solomia Home's strategic expansion in the premium furniture sector.The company continues to strengthen its position through:Exclusive brand partnershipsEnhanced showroom experiencesSpecialized client servicesMarket-specific customization optionsAvailabilityThe Versace Home 2025 Collection is now exclusively available at Solomia Home's Dubai showroom, offering private viewings and professional consultation services.About Solomia HomeSolomia Home is Dubai's premier destination for luxury Italian furniture, representing exclusive partnerships with prestigious international brands. The company combines Italian design excellence with comprehensive client services.

