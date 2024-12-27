QeCAD 2024: Marking a Year of Exceptional Milestones and Industry Leadership

QeCAD 2024: A Year of Milestones and Momentum Key Projects Pre-Construction Services

A remarkable 2024 for QeCAD, highlighted by major achievements, key milestones, and consistent growth within the AEC industry.

2024 was a transformative year for QeCAD with milestones in innovation, quality and collaboration. New offices, regional websites, awards and outstanding projects showcase our team's dedication.” — Jay Vaishnav - Chief Operating Officer

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2024 has been a transformative year for QeCAD, marked by significant milestones, remarkable achievements and continued growth in the AEC industry. As the year draws to a close, QeCAD reflects on its journey and celebrates its successes with the community that has been integral to its progress.Expanding Horizons: New Offices in Australia and IndiaThis year, QeCAD expanded its global footprint with the establishment of new offices in the Australia and India. These strategic locations were chosen to strengthen the client relationships and deliver tailored architectural solutions worldwide. By bringing services closer to its clients, QeCAD has enhanced its ability to address the unique needs of a growing global clientele with agility and precision.A Digital Leap: Website Launch for Australia and EU RegionsTo bolster its digital presence, QeCAD launched dedicated websites for Australia, Canada and EU regions including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and France. These platforms provide market-specific resources, a seamless user experience and also a showcase of QeCAD’s expertise in CAD, BIM and 3D renderings thereby making its services more accessible than ever before.Celebrating Excellence: Awards and RecognitionQeCAD’s commitment to quality and innovation was acknowledged through several prestigious accolades in 2024:• The Woodland Hills 2024 Award for excellence in Architectural and CAD services • Certification as a Great Place to Work highlighting a thriving workplace culture.• Recognition as a leader on Houzz 2024 for outstanding contributions in 3D rendering and visualization.These honors underscores QeCAD’s unwavering dedication to the customer satisfaction as well as the excellence in the AEC industry.Networking Across the Globe: USA, Dubai and AustraliaQeCAD’s pursuit of innovation and collaboration took its team to the key expos and the conferences across the globe. These events provided invaluable opportunities to connect with the industry leaders, explore new markets and also showcase cutting-edge solutions. Highlights include:• AIA 2024 Expo, Washington, D.C.QeCAD participated in The American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2024 Expo, a premier event featuring over 600 exhibiting companies and 15,000+ attendees. QeCAD’s presence facilitated connections with over 200 industry professionals and positioned the firm as a major player in the architectural innovation.• MEACE Conference, DubaiAt the MEACE Conference, QeCAD explored the dynamic applications of the Digital Twin technology in the Dubai’s architectural and the engineering sectors. The conference provided valuable insights into this evolving field.• MENA and LATAM Virtual BIM Coordination Summits These virtual summits enabled QeCAD to engage with industry leaders, exchange innovative ideas and deepen its expertise in BIM services Outstanding Projects: Excellence in CAD, BIM, Renderings and Scan to BIM/CADQeCAD’s dedication to delivering the high-quality solutions was exemplified through several standout projects:1. BIM Modeling and Fabrication Drawings for an Airport, USAQeCAD developed detailed 3D BIM models (LOD 500) and fabrication shop drawings for custom wall panels for a USA based airport project. The intricate geometries and high-visibility installation required flawless precision, achieved through rigorous quality checks, stakeholder collaboration and clash detection. The project was executed seamlessly enhancing the client’s reputation for architectural excellence.2. Scan to CAD for Warehouses, AustraliaFor a 27,474 sq. mt. site with nine warehouses, QeCAD created precise 2D Drawings using point cloud scans. Despite challenges like unclear scans and tight deadlines, the team delivered accurate outputs thereby meeting the client’s expectations.3. Exterior Renderings for a Tourist Park, AustraliaQeCAD produced high-quality renderings for a tourist and accommodation park overcoming challenges such as sloped terrain and existing structures. The final aerial renderings delivered vibrant, detailed visualizations that harmonized with the natural landscape and the client’s vision.Explore portfolio:- https://www.qebimservices.co.uk/portfolio.php Wrapping Up with a Sporting Spirit: The AceSoftex Cricket League 2024QeCAD concluded the year on a high note with the AceSoftex Cricket League 2024 organized by its parent firm, Aqe. This thrilling event brought together 12 corporate teams from across Gujarat fostering fellowships and celebrating sportsmanship. The league was a resounding success and a highlight of the year.About QeCADQeCAD is a leading provider of CAD, BIM and 3D Visualization Services , dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for the AEC industry. With a global presence and a relentless focus on excellence, QeCAD empowers the clients to bring their architectural visions to life.

