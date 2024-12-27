Off-Road Vehicle Market Trends : Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% - 2030, Report

Surge in trend of recreational activities & adventure sports and rise in penetration of the AWD & 4WD vehicles augment the growth of the off-road vehicle market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in trend of recreational activities and adventure sports and rise in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles drive the growth of the global 𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 . However, high maintenance cost of off-road vehicles hinders the market growth. On the other hand, development of electric powered off-road vehicles and expansion of dealer network for effective product reach present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 269 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12517 Based on displacement, the 400 to 800 (CC) segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global off-road vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to shifting trends from circuit tracks to long desert race events. Moreover, the less than 400 (CC) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to their low cost compared to other models and increasing demand for light-duty applications, such as some recreational activities, agriculture and forestry also drives the adoption of less than 400 cc vehicles.Growth in inclination toward recreational activities and sporting events is the key supportive factor for the 𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. In recent years, adoption of off-road vehicles such as UTV and ATV in military activities and government rules to support driving off-road vehicles on roads further propels the market growth. Moreover, the NEV segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the off-road vehicle market, owing to its compact design solution and operational capability in a wide range of application areas. Electric powered off-road vehicles are expected to witness as a market growth leader in the global market, owing to its operational effectiveness and fuel-efficient operations. The global Off-Road Vehicle Market size was valued at $12,365.18 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,618.45 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $6,308.71 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,969.95 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1aea6f708b4e7f6ff204b6675a3d7769 North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global off-road vehicle market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in trend of recreational activities and adventure sports.For the off-road vehicle market, 2020 was witnessed as a negative performing year, owing to the negative demand and supply outlook from the COVID-19 crisis restrictions and supply chain disruptions. Market participants of off-road vehicles are following certain approaches to manage operations by slashed budgets, extended equipment lifecycles, decreased staff sizes, and reduced salaries in short term to overcome financial downturn. The demand from end users has reduced at a considerable level as there are low consumer confidence and high vehicle prices. In February 2021, the second wave of COVID-19 hit majority of countries across the globe. This second wave had a severe impact on the overall economic activities as this strain spreads rapidly than the first wave of COVID-19, thereby creating a health crisis. This second wave limits demand from consumers due to lower consumer confidence. The global impact of COVID-19 has significantly affected the off-road vehicle market in 2020.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12517 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global off-road vehicle market. This is attributed to supportive government rules to allow driving these vehicles on roadways. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of a new range of off-road vehicle models and advancements & innovations in these vehicles.On the basis of vehicle type, the UTV segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in adoption of UTVs for utility applications, including forestry, agriculture, and goods transport is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. However, the NEV segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to neighborhood electric vehicle has a wide range of end-use application in the leisure activities, travel and tourism activities, passenger commute for shorter distance, among others.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12517 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐓𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐑𝐄 & 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐘, 𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐀 & 𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐀 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐊𝐔𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐁𝐑𝐏 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐊𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐊𝐈 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐂𝐅𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By displacement, the less than 400 (CC) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of vehicle type, the UTV segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.On the basis of end user vertical, the sports segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of marketshare, by the end of the forecast period.North America dominated the global off-road vehicle market in 2020 in terms of market share. 