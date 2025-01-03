IMI Design Studio Marks Over 25 Years of Elevating Luxury Interior Design

Award-winning Scottsdale firm led by Anita Lang, redefines modern interiors with innovation and artistry.

IMI Design Studio, a leading luxury interior design firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, celebrates more than 25 years of redefining interior spaces with innovation and artistry.

Established by acclaimed designer Anita Lang, the firm has become synonymous with creating extraordinary spaces for discerning clients across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

IMI Design’s approach integrates advanced technology with a commitment to client-centered excellence. Signature innovations like the proprietary Smart Luxury® methodology and E-binder® platform provide clients with seamless project execution and real-time updates, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

“Design has the power to influence how we feel and interact with the world,” said Anita Lang, Founder and CEO of IMI Design. “Our mission is to craft spaces that inspire, elevate, and reflect the essence of our clients.”

Collaborative Design Philosophy

IMI Design operates on three core principles:

1. Good design enhances the human experience.

2. Every structure has the potential to become a work of art.

3. Integrity is at the heart of every project.

This philosophy has resulted in a design process that prioritizes collaboration, ensuring every project reflects the client’s unique goals and identity.

Expertise in Luxury Interiors

With a design portfolio valued at over $2 billion, IMI Design offers comprehensive services, including space planning, architectural detailing, bespoke furniture curation, custom lighting design, and art curation. From expansive private residences to sophisticated commercial properties, their work embodies timeless aesthetics and cutting-edge design.

Leadership and Legacy

Anita Lang, the creative visionary behind IMI Design, is recognized for her global design perspective and dedication to sustainability.

“Beauty has always had a profound effect on the human spirit. Our goal is to create spaces that inspire and uplift, uniquely tailored to reflect each client’s individuality and aspirations.”

Beyond design, Lang is an advocate for community and environmental causes. She founded the Inspire Foundation in 2007 to support women and children in need and has spearheaded initiatives promoting eco-conscious development.

Recognition and Awards

IMI Design’s commitment to excellence has earned over 150 design awards, including recognition from the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the prestigious "Master of the Southwest" title.

The studio’s work has been featured in prominent design publications, solidifying its reputation as a leader in luxury interiors.

About IMI Design

For over two decades, IMI Design Studio has transformed spaces into works of art, blending innovation with timeless design principles. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm continues to shape the future of luxury interiors with a focus on client collaboration, cutting-edge technology, and sustainability.

