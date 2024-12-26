FEMA Urges West Virginians to Protect Your Identity and Stay Informed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a natural disaster, it is important to protect your identity against fraud and identity theft. In some cases, criminals may try to get information by pretending to be disaster workers. Scam artists may try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by a disaster.

Protect your identity and stay informed by doing these easy things:

Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money. Don’t trust anyone who offers financial or contracting help and then asks for money.

FEMA will only contact you if you have called FEMA first or registered for assistance. Do not disclose information to any unsolicited telephone calls and e-mails from individuals claiming to be FEMA or federal employees. If you receive suspicious emails or phone calls, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify if a FEMA call or email is legitimate.

Always ask to see I.D. FEMA personnel will always have an official identification badge. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity.

Do not offer any personal information, including your Social Security number and bank information, unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative.

Be on alert if someone asks for your 9-digit registration ID, which you receive when you apply for disaster assistance through FEMA.

Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from local officials on disaster fraud and scams.

After you apply for FEMA assistance, a home inspection may be necessary. FEMA inspectors will make an appointment before coming to your house. They may verify your identity using the last four digits of the 9-digit registration number but will not ask for all nine numbers. FEMA inspectors will also not ask you for your Social Security number.

FEMA does not hire or endorse specific contractors to fix homes or recommend repairs. A FEMA inspector’s job is to verify damage.

To report scams, fraud, and identity-theft contact:

Residents of Mercer County are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses caused by Helene. You can register for FEMA assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362, visiting disasterassistance.gov, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Hurricane Helene response. Visit the Hurricane Helene Rumor Response page at www.fema.gov/disaster/recover/rumor/hurricane-rumor-response.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, http://www.fema.gov/disaster/4851, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

