WILBY.Ai Launches 'Simon Says': The Ultimate AI-Powered Multilingual Assistant for Everyday Tasks

WILBY.Ai - Simon Says transform your productivity with AI-powered video translations, audio generation, and voice cloning technology brought to you by Wilby.Ai

Simon Says Ai is here to stay!

WILBY.Ai, a trailblazer in artificial intelligence, has unveiled "Simon Says," an advanced AI-powered assistant.

WILBY.Ai Launches “Simon Says”: The Ultimate AI-Powered Multilingual Assistant for Everyday Tasks”
— Abbie Rossi
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WILBY.Ai, a leader in AI innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, "Simon Says", a revolutionary voice-command software powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed to redefine user interactions with technology, Simon Says enables seamless communication, app control, and service management in 165 different languages through voice commands.

Simon Says brings unparalleled convenience by allowing users to make fully translated phone calls directly from their devices or browser extensions. Whether you’re booking a flight, ordering a pizza, or scheduling an appointment, Simon Says makes it as simple as asking.

"This isn't just voice recognition; it's AI-powered assistance that understands, translates, and acts for you," said Simon Wilby, the visionary founder and inventor of WILBY.Ai. "Simon Says is trained to use apps and services on your behalf, breaking language barriers and automating tasks like never before."

Simon Says is powered by AI that has been meticulously trained to interact with apps and services across various industries. Its intuitive design eliminates the need for manual navigation or translation tools, providing a seamless experience for both personal and professional use.

Simon Says revolutionizes how users interact with technology by integrating a powerful suite of capabilities, including answering questions, booking rides with Uber, ordering meals via DoorDash, playing music on Spotify, translating speech, generating images through Midjourney, identifying objects with its camera, and recording voice memos.

"Simon Says isn't just a virtual assistant—it's your multilingual, multitasking digital partner," said Simon Wilby, the inventor and founder of WILBY.Ai. "Whether you're managing your daily errands or exploring creative ideas, Simon Says handles it all with remarkable ease and precision."

About WILBY.Ai
WILBY.Ai is a pioneering technology company that creates AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, connectivity, and accessibility. Founded by Simon Wilby, the company remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering transformative tools to empower users worldwide.

For more information about Simon Says and Simon Wilby CEO of WILBY.Ai, visit https://wilby.ai.

Simon Wilby
WILBY.Ai
+1 212-202-0004
Simon@Wilby.Ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WILBY.Ai Launches 'Simon Says': The Ultimate AI-Powered Multilingual Assistant for Everyday Tasks

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Simon Wilby
WILBY.Ai
+1 212-202-0004 Simon@Wilby.Ai
Company/Organization
WILBY.Ai
840 S RANCHO DR 4 755
LAS VEGAS, Nevada, 89106
United States
+1 212-202-0004
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Fast and Accurate AI-Powered Video Translation Quickly and effectively translates video content into multiple languages, enabling users to reach international audiences with ease. Advanced AI algorithms ensure translations are precise and culturally relevant, preserving the integrity of the original content. Support for Multiple Speakers Capable of distinguishing and translating multiple voices in a single video, WILBY AI’s technology enables smooth, clear translations even in group discussions or interviews. Real-Time Subtitles Generated by AI Automatically generates subtitles in real-time, enhancing accessibility and engagement. This feature allows audiences worldwide to enjoy content with immediate and synchronized subtitles in their preferred language. AI Voice Imitation Technology for Authentic Replication This innovative voice imitation technology accurately replicates each speaker’s unique voice, tone, and style across different languages, making for a natural and consistent viewing experience. Voice Cloning and Matching Engine WILBY AI’s advanced voice cloning engine allows for the seamless replication of voices across translations. The voice-matching system adapts each speaker’s voice to the target language while retaining natural expressiveness. Speech Synthesis with AI for Natural, Expressive Output High-quality speech synthesis enhances the audio output with natural, expressive tones that improve the listening experience, whether for entertainment, business presentations, or educational content. AI-Driven Audio Generation for High-Quality Sound Automated sound generation tools create high-quality audio in multiple languages and accents, ideal for content creators seeking consistent, professional audio across multilingual projects. Custom Voice R.V.C. Technology for Unique Voice Outputs WILBY AI’s Custom Voice R.V.C. (Recurrent Voice Customization) technology allows users to create distinct, branded voices that are personalized to their content or organization, ensuring a memorable and unique audio presence. AI-Based Noise Reduction for Enhanced Clarity Built-in noise reduction technology ensures clear audio in any environment, minimizing background noise and allowing the speaker’s voice to shine, regardless of recording conditions. A Vision for the Future from Simon Wilby, CEO of WILBY AI “Our goal with WILBY AI’s new video translation suite is to make multilingual communication accessible, accurate, and personal,” said Simon Wilby, CEO of WILBY AI. “This technology provides content creators and businesses with the tools they need to communicate naturally with audiences worldwide. It’s a step toward a world where language is no longer a barrier but a bridge for deeper connection and understanding.” About WILBY AI WILBY AI is a leader in AI-driven innovation, dedicated to creating accessible and effective technology solutions for global users. With advancements in video translation, voice technology, and AI-powered tools, WILBY AI is committed to shaping the future of communication. With WILBY AI’s new video translation suite, multilingual communication has never been easier or more effective, empowering creators and businesses to connect authentically with audiences worldwide.

https://wilby.ai/

More From This Author
WILBY.Ai Launches 'Simon Says': The Ultimate AI-Powered Multilingual Assistant for Everyday Tasks
WILBY.AI Unveils THINK1.AI: Instant Video Translations in 165 Languages with Revolutionary Voice Match Technology
WILBY.Ai Unveils Creative1.Ai: Revolutionizing Video Creation with AI Technology
View All Stories From This Author