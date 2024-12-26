Feeding New York Families: Governor Hochul Announces More Than 10...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Nourish New York program has distributed 100 million meals to families across the state. The initiative, which was launched as an emergency relief program during the pandemic, connects families in need across the state with surplus agricultural products grown by New York farmers. Governor Hochul codified the program into state law in November 2021. This milestone comes amid the holiday season, reaffirming New York's commitment to providing support to those facing food insecurity across the state. This week, Governor Hochul also signed legislation A.9259/S.8690 to clarify that whole milk, two percent fat milk, and other milk products are eligible for the program.

“Over the last four years, the impact of Nourish New York has skyrocketed, distributing more than 100 million meals to those facing food insecurity while also supporting New York's farms,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no better time to share this incredible milestone and reaffirm my commitment to providing critical support to those in need than during the holiday season, and I look forward to seeing even more New Yorkers benefit from this critical initiative in the years to come."

The Nourish New York initiative reroutes New York's surplus agricultural products to the populations who need them most through the state's food banks. The program, which was launched in May 2020 as an emergency relief program during the COVID-19 pandemic, also provided much-needed support for the food producers and farmers who lost markets due to the pandemic by allowing the state's food banks to buy agricultural products directly from New York farmers and food processors. The program provides the funding directly to the state's emergency food providers to help them buy surplus products from the state's farmers and producers and distribute them to New York consumers, many of whom were thrown into financial crisis by the COVID-19 outbreak, at drive-through food distributions, and through food box and school meal programs. In November 2021, Governor Hochul signed legislation codifying the Nourish New York program permanently in state law.

The Nourish New York program, codified in law by Governor Hochul and receiving $50 million in annual appropriations, continued this year to provide critical funding for the State's emergency food providers with support from the Department. Since the program’s launch in May 2020, a total of more than $175 million has been committed to Nourish NY. Through this multi-agency effort and nine rounds of the program, New York's food banks have purchased over 118 million pounds of New York food products, which equates to over 100 million meals distributed to families in need and positively impacting 4,472 farms and agribusinesses across the state, many of which lost markets for their products during the pandemic.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Nourish NY program was created to serve as a critical pipeline getting food from our farms to people in need during the pandemic through our network of emergency food providers. Since it launched, it has continued to be a resounding success and just goes to show how big of an impact we can make when we all work together. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support to this critical program that we can now proudly say has provided 100 million meals to families in need across the state while ensuring our farmers right here in New York remain our first and best customers.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for supporting such a critical program and her dedication to ensuring that no one in this state goes hungry. Hunger can cause physical and emotional harm to the body in the form of malnutrition and even depression. The Nourish NY Program reached an impressive milestone that touched many lives. The Department will continue to support Governor Hochul in providing families access to nutritious food, combating food insecurity and working towards better health outcomes for New Yorkers.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The Nourish NY program is one of the clearest examples of smart, compassionate policy that’s made a tremendous impact in fighting hunger statewide. We created Nourish NY as a pandemic lifeline to combat the unprecedented rise in food insecurity while providing crucial support to our struggling farmers. By effectively bridging the gap between food bank demand and locally grown food, the program has reached this major meal delivery milestone, and that’s proof of the incredible collaboration happening every day across our communities—among farmers, food bank workers, and community volunteers. We’re grateful to all who support and sustain this food security program, which plays a vital role in our ongoing work to create a more equitable food system for all of our residents.”

State Assemblymember Donna Lupardo, said, “I’d like to thank everyone involved with NY’s successful Nourish New York program. Born out of necessity due to the pandemic, the program has continued to thrive gaining national attention. The milestone we are celebrating today is something we can all be proud of, as we continue to deliver NY food to NY families.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said, “As the proud sponsor of Nourish NY, I saw how this program transformed lives—providing millions of meals to families in need while creating a lifeline for our farmers and local food producers. Nourish NY is a powerful example of how state government can address food insecurity with compassion and innovation. Reaching the milestone of 100 million meals distributed is more than just a number—it represents families who no longer have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table and farmers who found new markets during times of uncertainty and continue to be supported by this initiative. My neighbors continue to experience food insecurity, with countless families struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living soars. This is why I fight each year to secure essential funding in the state budget to sustain and grow this program. I am thankful to the Governor for her support in making the initiative permanent and for her help in securing additional funding each year.”

Reeves Farms Co-owner Karin Reeves said, “We have been supplying produce to Nourish New York partner agencies since the program’s inception. This program is a true win-win for both farms and food banks/food pantries in New York State. This program creates economic opportunity for farms while also providing nourishing whole foods to food insecure New Yorkers. The program has had a huge impact across the state!”

Burly Brothers Butchery CEO Saige Piechocki said, “It has been a pleasure working with the Nourish NY Program. When we started our business in 2022, a big goal of ours was to be able to provide fresh, local beef to local families who needed it. This program has been the perfect outlet for that and has allowed us to grow our business and provide more jobs in our surrounding areas as well!”

Mosner Family Brands President Seth Mosner said, "Since 2020, Mosner Family Brands has proudly manufactured and distributed millions of pounds of New York State sourced meat and poultry products in support of Nourish New York. NNY has developed into one of the most economically effective and sustainable feeding programs in New York State. By supporting markets for homegrown agricultural products, NNY has created lasting economic opportunities for upstate farming families, while providing wholesome nutrition for food insecure communities around the State. Reaching the 100 million meals milestone is a testament to great public policy in action."

Upstate Niagara Cooperative CEO Kevin Ellis said, "Upstate Niagara Cooperative is incredibly proud to participate in the Nourish NY program, which has been instrumental in connecting our dairy farmers with families in need. Reaching this 100 million meals milestone is a testament to the program's effectiveness in strengthening our communities and demonstrates the power of collaboration and the positive impact we can have when we work together to address food insecurity. We thank all of those who have played a role in making this program such a success."

Hudson Harvest Institutional Sales Manager Ashley Tully said, "Since the program’s inception in 2020, Hudson Harvest has been connecting Nourish New York grant recipients with New York State farms and their locally grown products. As a regional food hub in the Hudson Valley, we aggregate and distribute for over 140 partner farms across the state, helping to expand their markets and increase their sales revenue. Serving food banks and knowing that fresh, nutritious food is reaching those who need it most, has brought immense satisfaction and meaning to the hard work of our entire team."

Food Bank of Central New York Chief Operations Officer Brian McManus said, “From the beginning of the program in 2020, the Nourish NY program has delivered nutritious, high-quality foods—produced right here in New York—to our neighbors facing food insecurity. This program has allowed the Food Bank of Central New York to expand our services and has become a key component of how we provide food to the community. Nourish NY is both efficient and effective, offering the kinds of foods people want and need. It truly serves as a model for hunger relief efforts everywhere.”

Regional Food Bank CEO Tom Nardacci said, “Nourish New York continues to have a profound impact on families and farmers alike. This critical funding provides our Food Bank with a consistent supply of some of New York State’s freshest and most nutritious food from eggs and dairy to produce, meat, and more. The Regional Food Bank has provided nearly 14 million meals through this program since 2020 - a testament to the power of collaboration and community. We are incredibly proud to be a part of this vital New York State initiative that helps alleviate hunger while supporting our agricultural economy, a win-win for farmers and our neighbors in need.”

Headwater Food Hub President and CEO Chris Hartman said, "Headwater Food Hub is honored to partner with NYSDAM through the Nourish NY initiative. Since 2020, we have been able to connect more than 100 New York State producers - of all sizes and categories - with communities across the State. This program has also played an essential role in Headwater’s development and launch of our line of minimally processed NYS staples, like frozen vegetables and canned beans. The program’s impact on both producers and consumers is truly significant and is a testament to the strength and potential of our local food system. We’re proud to be part of it!”

United Way of New York City President and CEO Grace Bonilla said, “As we address the immediate food and shelter crisis plaguing far too many New Yorkers, we also have an opportunity to improve our food system and support farm businesses across our state,” said “Nourish NY is essential in increasing equitable, dignified access to nutritious, culturally relevant, and locally grown food for all across the five boroughs. One hundred million meals distributed is an incredible achievement and proves just how impactful Nourish NY is in the lives of our most vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO)’s Director of Community Services Renata Memole-Gwozdz said, “The CEO Food Pantry serves food insecure individuals and families throughout Rensselaer County. The Nourish New York Grant has allowed us to expand that food service and enhanced the quality of our food. Because of this grant our pantry maintains fresh, locally sourced produce on a regular basis and bi-weekly our agency provides fresh produce and NYS products to roughly 250 families throughout our Early Childhood centers located in Rensselaer, Schodack, Hoosick Falls, Troy, and Lansingburgh. Our food pantry guests, and Early Childhood families are so grateful to have regular access to free fruits and vegetables. In addition to our direct service work, CEO shares our Nourish New York funds with five other Rensselaer County food pantries and a local school district to ensure this access to fresh locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and other NYS products is available throughout the county.”

FOCUS Churches Albany Executive Director Richard Becker said, “FOCUS Churches Albany assists food insecure people in downtown Albany through our Interfaith Food Pantry. The Nourish New York Grant could not have come at a more critical time. The grant enabled us to create a FOCUS Food Network to keep up with increasing demand for food while expanding the quantity and quality of food that we can distribute, as well as share funds with ten other Albany County food pantries. Demand at our food pantry is up significantly, rising from 350 individuals served per month at the beginning of 2023 to almost 1,000 per month this fall and winter. Our guests have been so grateful to receive the greatly diversified selection of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables and a variety of meats and cheeses that were not previously available.”

Slate Foods, Inc. President Julia Van Loon, said, “Slate Foods is proud to be one of the very first agri-producers to partner with the Nourish New York program. This initiative exemplifies the power of community-driven solutions, a core tenet of our company’s mission. By connecting New York’s surplus agricultural products with families in need, this program not only addresses food insecurity but also strengthens local farms and food producers. Our state's commitment to feeding its communities has not only strengthened the health of its people but has also nurtured the success of businesses like ours, creating a thriving ecosystem where everyone benefits. Reaching the milestone of 100 million meals is a testament to the incredible impact of collaboration and a shared commitment to supporting those in need across the state.”

The Nourish New York program is administered by the State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York State Department of Health. Learn more about Nourish NY on the Department of Agriculture and Market’s website.

Governor Hochul has made combatting food insecurity and supporting New York agriculture a priority for her administration. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets administers several programs outside of Nourish New York that support increasing food and nutrition security across the State:

The Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program supports a network of more than 2,600 emergency food providers who distribute healthy food and fresh produce to individuals who request assistance.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) serves more than 425,000 individuals through breastfeeding support, nutrition education, supplemental nutritious food benefits, and health care referrals.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program offers free, nutritious foods to adults aged 60 and older. Approximately 36,000 older adults participate in the program monthly. During the summer, participants receive additional benefits for fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers' markets through the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, available in New York City and Long Island. The goal is to improve the health of low-income individuals at least 60 by supplementing their diets with nutritious United States Department of Agriculture foods.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program is a nutrition education and meal reimbursement program that helps providers serve nutritious and safely prepared meals and snacks to children and adults in daycare settings. The program is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture and continues New York's commitment to promote the health and well-being of its residents. All children and adults who attend childcare centers, community-based adult centers, afterschool programs, homeless shelters, and family daycare programs receive meals.

Food Access Expansion Grant Program provides $10 million to help increase food access for New Yorkers living in areas without grocery stores and without options for healthy, affordable food. It provides infrastructure funding to support the development and expansion of supermarkets, food cooperatives, permanent farm stands, and other retail food stores in underserved regions of the state while also increasing markets for New York farmers.

Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program, which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children.

FreshConnect Program and the FreshConnect Fresh2You program, which now doubles the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at farmers' markets across New York State. The initiative provides eligible New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $50 per day at participating farmers’ markets, which allows families in need to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, eggs and meats.

Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) promotes local producers by expanding their sales at farmers' markets and farm stands and fosters healthy communities through the consumption of locally grown foods. Eligible consumers are provided with coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at the more than 700 market locations, including farmers' markets, farm stands, and mobile market stops participating in the FMNP, supplying healthy homegrown foods to communities across New York.

SNAP-Ed Funding Program, which is administered in coordination with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, aims to make local produce more available and accessible to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible communities while sourcing local produce and providing nutrition education through Community Garden and Food Box programs.

Farm-to-School program connects schools with local farms and food producers to strengthen local agriculture and improve student health. The program provides financial, technical, and promotional assistance to schools, farms, distributors, and other supporting organizations to bring more local, nutritious, seasonally varied meals to New York students.

The 30 Percent New York State Initiative builds on the Farm-to-School program by increasing the reimbursement schools receive for lunches from 5.9 cents per meal to 25 cents per meal for any district that ensures their school lunches are made up of at least 30 percent eligible New York produced and processed products, providing healthier meal options for students and additional markets for farmers.

In addition, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets administers the federally funded New York Food for New York Families program, providing nearly $50 million to partner food banks and food service organizations to implement projects that purchase New York-grown food products and distribute them to underserved communities. It also provides technical assistance to help growers sell into the New York Food for New York Families program.

On the Department of Health website, you can find more information on the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.