Statutes negate fuller hospital duty to disclose prices

In Capito v. San Jose Healthcare System, the Supreme Court yesterday held that compliance with federal and state statutes detailing how hospitals must disclose prices insulates hospitals from nondisclosure liability under other statutes, specifically California’s Unfair Competition Law and the Consumers Legal Remedies Act.

