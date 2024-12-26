Leaders commence $3.5 million restoration of historic Courthouse

The three-story, Italianate-style icon at 21st and N streets, in the middle of Courthouse Park, was built in 1875 by California State Capitol architect, Albert Bennett. It served as the county’s courthouse until 1950, and then it housed county administration.

