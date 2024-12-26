Northwest Naturals Recalls Cat Food

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising the public that Northwest Naturals is recalling one batch of Northwest Naturals brand 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food. This recall was initiated after the batch tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

Consumption of raw or uncooked pet food contaminated with highly pathogenic avian influenza can cause illness in animals. To date, one case of illness in a domestic cat has been reported in connection with this product. (This illness did not occur in Rhode Island. There have been no avian flu illnesses identified in Rhode Island animals related to consumption of food that was positive for avian flu.)

The recalled product is packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with "Best if used by" dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1. The product was sold through distributors across the country, including in Rhode Island.

The risk of avian flu for the general public?remains?low. Since 2024, the United States has reported over 60 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza infections in humans, most of which have been mild cases in people who work with dairy or poultry. None of these cases have been in Rhode Island, and there has been no documented human-to-human spread.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should immediately discard the product and contact the place of purchase for a full refund.

For additional information or questions, customers should contact Northwest Naturals of Portland at info@nw-naturals.net or 866-637-1872.