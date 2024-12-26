Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Applications Scheduled for January 24, 2025

CONTACT:

Matthew Lee: (603) 868-1095

Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095

December 26, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025 at NHFG’s Region 3 Office, 225 Main St., Durham, NH. The public is welcome to attend and offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans.

Agenda for Friday, January 24, 2025:

At 9:00 a.m., Queen Tide Oysters, LLC, will present an application for a 2.0-acre site for the bottom culture of multiple shellfish species in the Blackwater River, Seabrook, NH.

At 9:30 a.m., Swell Oyster Company will present two applications. The first is a modification of License #2025-32, seeking to convert existing bottom culture area to floating culture of multiple shellfish species in the Hampton Falls River, Hampton, NH. Also proposed for License #2025-32 is a shellfish upweller for juvenile oyster growout. The second is a modification of License #2025-33, seeking to convert existing bottom culture area to floating culture, as well as seeking a 2.1-acre addition for floating culture of multiple shellfish species in Browns River, Hampton Falls, NH.

Detailed plans for these projects are available for public review at www.wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-commercial-saltwater-fishing or at NHFG’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed licenses may be submitted up until February 7, 2025, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.