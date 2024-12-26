FTC Approves Modifications to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Assessment Methodology Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an order approving a proposed modification from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to its Assessment Methodology Rule. The modification includes changes to the methodology the Authority uses to determine assessments to fund its programs.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act requires the Authority to submit proposed rules (or rule modifications) to the FTC for approval. The Act requires the FTC to approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s rules governing such submissions.

On October 23, 2024, the FTC published the proposed rule modification in the Federal Register and provided the public an opportunity to comment. Under the Act, the FTC has 60 days from the date of publication to approve or disapprove the proposed rule modification. The Commission considered the comments received and, by the order announced today, finds that the proposed modification is consistent with the Act and the FTC’s rules.

The original Assessment Methodology Rule went into effect in April 2022 and was amended following proposed modifications by the Authority under an FTC order approved on January 9, 2023. The modification approved by the Commission and announced today will take effect on January 22, 2025.

The Commission voted 5-0 to approve the Assessment Methodology Rule modification.