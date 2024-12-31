Exclusive Screening of 'Our Rebellious Hearts' with Talamieka Brice, Teneia Sanders, Dr. LaQuanta Nelson, & Rita Brent

film screening. music performance

"Our Rebellious Hearts" film screening featuring Director Talamieka Brice, Producer Teneia Sanders, and co-stars, Dr. LaQuanta Nelson & Rita Brent - Jan 10th

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A special screening of "Our Rebellious Hearts" with Director Talamieka Brice , Producer Teneia Sanders , and Co-Stars Dr. LaQuanta Nelson and Rita Brent will take place in Jackson, MS on January 10th.This event promises a night of culture, creativity, and conversation with a screening of the award-winning film "Our Rebellious Hearts" at Fondren Guitars by Patrick in Jackson, Mississippi. This one-of-a-kind event features a live performance and an engaging Q&A session following the screening, along with delicious offerings from Josephine’s Kitchen food truck.The evening celebrates art and activism, spotlighting the voices and talents behind the groundbreaking film. The event will feature the film's director Talamieka Brice, producer and award-winning singer-songwriter Teneia Sanders, and co-stars Dr. LaQuanta Nelson, pianist and award-winning CEO of Boss Educator, and Rita Brent, an award-winning comedian, performing artist, and drummer.In addition to the screening, the event includes Kayla Thompson as the host and a live music performance by Teneia Sanders (vocals, piano, guitar), Rita Brent (drums), and Dr. LaQuanta Nelson (piano). Following the screening, the cast, along with director Talamieka Brice, will participate in a Q&A session, offering the audience insight into the creative process and the powerful themes explored in the film. Attendees will also enjoy a variety of delicious food from Josephine’s Kitchen food truck.Event Details:• Date: January 10, 2024• Doors Open: 7:00 PM• Screening Begins: 8:00 PM• Location: Fondren Guitars by Patrick, Jackson, MS• Tickets: Available on EventBriteAbout "Our Rebellious Hearts":"Our Rebellious Hearts" is an internationally award-winning documentary film that delves into the lives of remarkable Black women who have defied societal expectations and fought for their right to be seen and heard. Through powerful storytelling, the film captures the intersection of culture, identity, and resilience.About the Filmmakers and Cast:• Talamieka Brice is an award-winning filmmaker and storyteller recognized for her impactful portrayal of underrepresented voices.• Teneia Sanders is an award-winning singer-songwriter whose music reflects her advocacy for social justice and the Black experience.• Dr. LaQuanta Nelson is a distinguished educator and thought leader committed to amplifying the voices of women of color.• Rita Brent is an award-winning comedian, writer, and performer known for her sharp wit and ability to tackle social issues with humor.Tickets are limited, so early reservation is recommended for this unforgettable evening of film, music, and conversation.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:• Talamieka Brice• Email: admin@brice-media.com• Phone: 601-813-6161

Our Rebellious Hearts teaser

