Volunteer Commercial Vessels Sought for Northern Shrimp Trawling and Trapping Research Sampling

December 26, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish (NHFG) and Game Department and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) are seeking one shrimp-trawling vessel and captain and one shrimp-trapping vessel and captain to participate in a winter sampling research program for northern shrimp in early 2025. This program will not receive funding from ASMFC or participating states, and participation in the program will be entirely self-funded by industry participants. The selected vessel(s) will be allowed to land and sell northern shrimp, subject to daily catch limits and a total of 26.5 metric tons region-wide research set-aside (RSA) limit.

The purpose of the program is to collect northern shrimp samples during the winter period when the shrimp are located inshore. Samples will attempt to mimic those that would have been collected if there were a commercial fishery, providing information on fishing location, effort, timing, and overall catch. The selected vessel(s) in the MA/NH region would probably begin sampling in February of 2025 and continue into March for a maximum of six survey weeks, or until the research set-aside limit is reached.

Interested captains can learn more and download an application by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-commercial-saltwater-fishing.