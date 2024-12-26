It is estimated that over 6.1 million people aged 12 or older have an opioid use disorder (OUD). Medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) are an effective treatment of OUD. FDA is working to facilitate treatment options and develop therapies to address OUD, promote treatment awareness, and expand treatment access.

Advancing Evidence-Based Treatment with MOUD

There are three medications approved by the FDA for the treatment of OUD: buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. All three of these treatments have been demonstrated to be safe and effective. FDA is working to identify treatment needs, expand access to treatment of existing MOUD, and promote development of new options for evidence-based treatment for OUD.

Promote MOUD Treatment Awareness

FDA is actively involved in efforts to promote increased awareness of how providers can treat opioid use disorder, including MOUD. The campaign, Prescribe with Confidence: Patients with Opioid Use Disorder Need You, encourages providers from a variety of primary care practice settings to screen for OUD and to manage OUD collaboratively with patients the same way they collaborate on the care of other chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, or hypertension.

FDA-approved MOUD

Buprenorphine:

Brixadi (buprenorphine extended‐release) injection for subcutaneous use

Sublocade (buprenorphine extended‐release) injection for subcutaneous use

Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) film for sublingual or buccal use

Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone) tablets for sublingual use

Buprenorphine and naloxone tablets and film for sublingual or buccal use

Buprenorphine tablets for sublingual use

Methadone:

Methadone hydrochloride tablets for oral suspension

Methadose (methadone hydrochloride) oral concentrate and tablets for oral suspension

Methadone hydrochloride oral concentrate

Naltrexone:

Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) intramuscular

