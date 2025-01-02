Experience Ultimate Relaxation: Somatic Massage Therapy & Spa Launches Mobile & Corporate Services

Corporate Chair Massage

Bringing expert in-home therapeutic massages and corporate wellness services for ultimate relaxation and convenience.

Our mission is to make wellness accessible and convenient by bringing exceptional massage services directly to our clients.” — Anissa Ross

FLORAL PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somatic Massage Therapy & Spa is proud to announce the launch of its in-home therapeutic massage and corporate wellness services in Floral Park, NY, and surrounding areas. Designed for convenience and ultimate relaxation, this new offering delivers expert massage services straight to clients’ homes or workplaces.The professional team at Somatic Massage Therapy & Spa specializes in a variety of therapeutic treatments, including Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, prenatal, and clinical massages. With this unique mobile service, clients can experience the transformative benefits of massage therapy without the hassle of traveling to a spa—perfect for busy schedules or those seeking extra comfort at home.Businesses can also take advantage of the spa's corporate massage services, tailored to promote employee wellness and productivity. Whether for office wellness programs, special events, or grand openings, these on-site services provide employees with much-needed stress relief and rejuvenation."We’re thrilled to bring our mobile and corporate massage services to the Floral Park community," says the owner of Somatic Massage Therapy & Spa. "Our goal is to make wellness accessible and convenient while offering an exceptional, personalized experience for every client."Clients can receive a free quote at https://t.ly/3m0YD and book appointments easily through the website somaticmassagepc.com. For more details, contact Somatic Massage Therapy & Spa at 516-686-9557 or via email at info@somaticmassagepc.com.Let Somatic Massage Therapy & Spa bring relaxation to your door—experience the difference today!

