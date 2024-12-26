CW-One Music Group Announces Imprint Label Partnership with Magnanimous Worldwide to Expand Global Reach

This new collaboration with Magnanimous Innovation Group, LLC aims to expand CW-One Music Group's industry network to provide opportunities for indie artists.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The label had begun discussions with Dr. Alon Holliday earlier in 2024, leading to the establishment of CW-One Music South, a southern imprint label under CW-One Music Group. Dr. Alon "Doc" Holliday will serve as its president/CEO, starting in the first quarter of 2025.Its partnership with powerhouse label Magnanimous Worldwide will help reach talented artists and producers in the South. Carlton Wright, chairman/CEO of CW-One Music Group LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating it will be a force to be reckoned with in the music business.The goal is to elevate these artists to new levels of success and recognition in the music industry through the expansion of the label’s brand. CW-One Music Group's intent is to broaden artists’ exposure with the utilization of AWAL/Orchard’s marketing and distribution services, in addition to its analytical technology and insights.“We are very excited to be part of a movement that puts us in a better position to help new independent artists expand their music globally,” said Wright, who is a music industry veteran and has led artist development under his label for artists worldwide. “Having access to the technology and resources that are utilized by major labels is a game-changer for us.”Founded in 2018, Magnanimous Worldwide Innovation Group, LLC has swiftly made a name for itself in the music world. Holliday said, “Transitioning into music was a strategic move because it’s a way to get the masses attention on a global level.”The Atlanta-based label has already secured about eight artists, assisting them with content development and more, Holliday added. One of its producers, with an extensive catalog, has produced for renowned artists like K Camp and YFN Lucci, to name a few.The partnership with CW-One Music Group is a significant milestone for both companies. “To work alongside Carlton and his team is something we’ve been trying to do for years,” Holliday said.“In 2025, we look forward to taking over Billboard. We want to meet at the Grammys.” he said. “There are so many record labels out there, and what sets us apart is our family atmosphere. We are one unit… we believe in loyalty and preparing our artists for the future.”The backdrop to this partnership is CW-One Music Group's strategic expansion in distribution and marketing services following Sony's acquisition of AWAL and Kobalt Neighboring Rights in May 2021. This merger has provided CW-One with enhanced marketing opportunities through The Orchard, SME’s independent music distribution company. As a result, the label has boosted its capacity to support its artists with advanced technology and global exposure.CW-One Music Group has always been at the forefront of creating opportunities for artists. With this new imprint label, it will aim to bring more exposure to artists in areas where it will be most beneficial.For further information, or to contact CW-One Music Group, visit their website for further inquiries.Written by Issac “Ike” Morgan, a veteran journalist and editor with over a decade of experience covering various beats, including entertainment, politics, and health. Morgan has previously provided publicity work for CW-One Music Group and its artists, as well as handling media relations for Christopher “Play” Martin of the legendary hip-hop duo Kid 'n Play for his documentary film.

