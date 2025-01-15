MarchingOrder Rebrands to Tassel, Reflecting a New Era in Graduation Technology

The platform expands its services, focusing on increasing graduation participation and providing innovative, cost-effective solutions for institutions.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarchingOrder, the leading commencement software, is excited to announce that it is rebranding to Tassel , marking a bold new chapter in its mission to transform the graduation experience for students, institutions, and staff alike. With millions of students served through its platform and record-breaking growth in 2024, the company has launched an array of innovative features to elevate every aspect of the graduation process — from student registration, tickets, event management, and cap and gown ordering. This evolution has outpaced its original name and mission, leading to the rebrand as Tassel, that more accurately reflects the company’s broader mission and dedication to transforming the graduation experience worldwide."When MarchingOrder began over 20 years ago, it focused on one key moment - getting students across the stage. But graduation is so much more than that. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime milestone that deserves the same innovation and care students expect from the rest of their education," said Chase Rigby, CEO of Tassel. "The rebrand to Tassel marks a new chapter. We’re not just supporting a stage crossing anymore - we’re delivering a seamless, modern graduation experience from start to finish for students, families, and schools alike."A New Approach to CommencementThe commencement industry has long been dominated by outdated models and legacy software providers, many of whom rely on inefficient systems and fragmented approaches to graduation services."We are surrounded by innovation happening in the higher education space, yet graduation has remained almost unchanged for hundreds of years," Rigby continued. "Too often, it’s burdened by fragmented software, outdated models, and unnecessary costs that leave students stressed and staff stretched thin. At Tassel, we’re changing that. Our platform makes the process easier, more transparent, and more affordable - helping institutions boost participation, celebrate every graduate, and create alumni connections that last well beyond the ceremony."Tassel’s all-in-one platform aims to replace outdated systems by streamlining the graduation process and eliminating unnecessary complexity. Instead of burdening students and administrators with multiple steps across the web or even complicated logistics like visits to bookstores, Tassel provides key features such as streamlined ceremony planning, registration, ticketing, AI-powered name pronunciation, e-commerce for caps and gowns, stage display, and post-ceremony analytics. These tools enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and create a more memorable experience. By minimizing manual tasks, Tassel enables staff to concentrate on what truly matters: celebrating the accomplishments of students.The Power of Graduation ParticipationTassel’s platform reverses declining graduation participation rates by providing institutions with tools to make ceremonies more accessible, inclusive, and engaging. Research conducted by Tassel reveals that students who participate in graduation are:- Six times more likely to strongly identify as feeling connected to their school.- Two times more likely to join the alumni association or attend campus events.- Four times more likely to make a donation within the next ten years."Graduation isn’t just a ceremony - it’s a critical moment for schools to build lasting relationships with their students and the families that supported them or the future families that will come," said Rigby. "Our research shows that students who participate in graduation are much more highly engaged with their school, and more likely to contribute to their alma mater after they leave campus. With Tassel, we’re empowering institutions to elevate participation rates, reduce manual work, and celebrate their students in ways that create lifelong bonds and measurable impact."Looking AheadAs part of the rebrand, Tassel is introducing new features designed to further streamline and enhance the commencement experience, including surveys, digital programs, e-commerce capabilities and advanced data analytics."The tassel’s move from one side of the cap to the other is a symbol of graduation used all over the world - a moment of completion and the start of something new," said Rigby. "That’s what Tassel represents: progress. We’re reimagining the entire graduation experience to reflect the value of this milestone and the investment students have made. It’s about honoring their achievement and giving every graduate a moment to remember."The rebrand to Tassel is effective immediately, and the company’s new website can be accessed at tassel.com

