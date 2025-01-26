Myakka Elephant Ranch Hosted 3rd Annual Patriotic Christmas Celebration Honoring Veterans and First Responders

An unforgettable connection. Moments like these remind us of the beauty of compassion, conservation and community.

A Heartwarming Event Bringing Together Veterans, First Responders, and Families for a Day of Gratitude and Connection

Bound by strength, united for freedom—we honor veterans and first responders who give so much to protect and serve.” — Patti Katter

MYAKKA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Patriotic Christmas Celebration, held on December 23, 2024, brought the spirit of the season to life at Myakka Elephant Ranch, a non-profit conservation center dedicated to elephant rescue and education. The event, coordinated by Patti Katter, host of the podcast Wake Up with Patti Katter, welcomed military veterans, active-duty service members, and local sheriff's deputies, along with their families, for a day filled with community, gratitude and holiday cheer.

The celebration saw many attendees from the Sarasota and Manatee County areas who enjoyed meaningful activities, delicious food, a professional photographer on site capture precious memories and a visit from Santa. The event also featured an educational session on elephant conservation led by the team at Myakka Elephant Ranch.

This year’s celebration was a shining example of how local organizations and businesses can come together to honor and support those who serve.

Kellen Braren, Community Outreach Director at Myakka Elephant Ranch, shared the ranch’s pride in hosting this event:

"This was our third time hosting a veteran Christmas party, and each time we have felt incredibly honored. As part of the local Sarasota/Manatee community, we can’t think of a more worthy cause than to give back to those who have given so much of themselves to their communities and country. Additionally, as an organization partaking in global conservation efforts, the insight and wisdom of our veterans who have served abroad is greatly welcomed and appreciated. By working with community veteran organizations, we not only continue the conservation education of generations to come but also work towards the common goal of a more peaceful and prosperous world for all of earth’s animals and people."

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of its sponsors.

Building Homes for Heroes sponsored the BBQ lunch, which was catered by Southern Smoked BBQ. David Weingrad, Director of Communications for the organization, explained their involvement:

"One of Building Homes for Heroes’ core goals is to not only provide the life-changing gift of a mortgage-free home or modification for veteran and first responder families, but to support our nation’s heroes in their communities and to let them know how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice. As a deserving Building Homes for Heroes home recipient, the Katter Family has exemplified these ideals by paying it forward to the veteran community at large, and we were honored to support this beautiful event. Bringing together military families and first responders for a day of fellowship, fun and holiday cheer is a wonderful way to remind our heroes that they will never be forgotten, especially during this joyous time of the year."

Southern Smoked BBQ prepared a delicious BBQ meal for the event. A spokesperson from the company shared:

"We have family members and close friends who are first responders. Their dedication, sacrifice, and the emotional toll of their work often go unnoticed. Supporting this event is our way of acknowledging their passion and commitment while showing our love and thanks. Guided by our faith and supported by our family and community, we believe that giving back is a powerful way to share our gratitude and uplift those around us."

Lesly Soto, whose parents retired from the NY City PD captured professional photographs throughout the day, ensuring attendees had lasting memories of the event. Lesly volunteered her time and talent, making sure every moment was beautifully documented.

Sarasota Santas surprised attendees with a special visit from Santa Claus, delighting children and adults alike.

Five-O Donuts provided discounted, individually packaged donuts, which were gifted to attendees by Patti Katter. These sweet treats added an extra layer of holiday cheer to the celebration.

The event was filled with highlights, from the surprise appearance by Santa Claus to the educational session on elephant conservation provided by Myakka Elephant Ranch. Families had the chance to connect, celebrate, and create memories in a supportive and festive environment.

Patti Katter, who coordinated the event, reflected on its success:

"As someone who comes from a law enforcement family, this event holds a deeply personal meaning for me. My grandfather was a retired police officer, my dad served on a mounted unit, and I had the honor of serving as a police reservist in Saginaw, Michigan. My journey into advocacy began during a time when I saw the profound challenges veterans face when returning home. The significant impact this had on me and my family inspired me to dedicate myself to supporting those who serve. Honoring veterans and first responders has become a deeply personal mission and I’m grateful to play a role in giving back to these incredible heroes."

The 3rd Annual Patriotic Christmas Celebration exemplified the power of community and the importance of honoring those who dedicate their lives to service. The event has grown each year, providing a meaningful way to show gratitude and build connections among local heroes and their families.

About Myakka Elephant Ranch: Myakka Elephant Ranch is a non-profit conservation center dedicated to elephant rescue and education. From tusk to tail, the organization strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

About Patti Katter: Patti Katter is the host of the podcast Wake Up with Patti Katter, where she interviews military veterans, first responders, and other inspiring individuals, focusing on overcoming challenges and creating meaningful connections. For more information, visit www.PattiKatter.com.

