Several N.D. Courthouses Closed Dec. 26

The following courthouses are closed for December 26th. Included are alternate contacts and phone numbers.
County:
Dec. 26
Alternate Contact
Alternate Phone Number
Benson
Closed
Ramsey County
701-662-1309
Mountrail
Closed
Ward County
701-857-6000
Rolette
The Courthouse is closed; but staff available via phone.
701-477-3816
