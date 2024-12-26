Several N.D. Courthouses Closed Dec. 26

The following courthouses are closed for December 26th. Included are alternate contacts and phone numbers. County: Dec. 26 Alternate Contact Alternate Phone Number Benson Closed Ramsey County 701-662-1309 Mountrail Closed Ward County 701-857-6000 Rolette The Courthouse is closed; but staff available via phone. 701-477-3816

