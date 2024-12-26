Recreational harvest of red grouper and lane snapper opens in Gulf state waters Jan. 1

Harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will open in Gulf state waters on Jan 1.

If you plan to fish for red grouper in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation (annual renewal is required). This annual designation allows you to be selected to receive a mail survey for the State Reef Fish Survey. By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey, you are improving recreational data that are used to provide optimum recreational fishing opportunities in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

For current recreational red grouper regulations visit MyFWC.com/Marine, click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper.”

For recreational lane snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Snapper.”

You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current fishing regulations while on the water.