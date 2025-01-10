Virginia’s Charles Whitfield unveils Anointed in the Moment, a powerful exploration of God’s divine timing and purpose.

God will anoint moments by allowing Chronos and Kairos to intersect in order to fulfill divine purpose in our lives.

God’s anointing aligns His perfect timing with our readiness, empowering us to fulfill His purpose.” — Charles R. Whitfield

MARTINSVILLE , VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where many seek clarity about their purpose and divine calling, Anointed in the Moment emerges as a powerful guide to understanding how God works through specific moments to bring about His will. Authored by a seasoned pastor, counselor, and leader, this transformative book delves into the intersection of time, preparation, and faith, revealing how believers can position themselves to experience the anointing of the Holy Spirit.From the first chapter, readers are invited to explore how God orchestrates the meeting of chronos (ordinary time) and kairos (God’s opportune moment) to fulfill His divine plan. The author challenges the traditional perceptions of anointing, showing that it is not limited to a single event or ceremony but is an ongoing process of divine empowerment and spiritual growth.The book explores themes such as preparation, overcoming doubt, the role of prayer and meditation, and embracing God’s calling. Each chapter is rich with biblical insights, personal testimonies, and practical applications. From the story of David’s preparation in the fields to Joseph’s journey from the pit to the palace, Anointed in the Moment highlights how God’s timing is always perfect, even when it doesn’t align with human expectations.One of the most compelling chapters, “Anointed for the Assignment,” focuses on the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit as the key to fulfilling God’s assignments. The author shares a heartfelt testimony about his hesitancy in stepping into ministry, feeling unqualified and less capable than his peers, until a pivotal sermon, “Use What You Got!” (Exodus 4:2), affirmed his calling. This deeply personal moment becomes a universal message of encouragement for readers, reminding them that God equips those He calls.Each chapter concludes with reflective questions and action steps, making the book an excellent resource for personal study, small groups, or church leadership training. Whether you are a new believer or a seasoned leader, Anointed in the Moment provides tools to grow spiritually, develop resilience, and walk boldly in your divine purpose.As the author notes, “While denominational differences exist, one undeniable truth is the visible display of the presence and power of the anointing. This book is an invitation to embrace that anointing and live out your God-ordained calling.”Anointed in the Moment is more than a book; it is a call to action for believers to prepare themselves for the kairos moments in their lives. It is an inspiring read for anyone seeking to deepen their faith, overcome challenges, and step boldly into their divine purpose.

