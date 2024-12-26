Submit Release
Several N.D. Courthouses Closed Dec. 26

The following courthouses are closed for December 26th. Included are alternate contacts and phone numbers.

County:

Dec. 26

Alternate Contact

Alternate Phone Number

Benson

Closed

Ramsey County

701-662-1309

Mountrail

Closed

Ward County 

701-857-6000

Rolette

The Courthouse is closed; but staff available via phone.

 

701-477-3816 

