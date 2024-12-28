Fresh Home Loan Inc. Launches DSCR 5-8 Loan Program to Empower Real Estate Investors

Garrick Werdmuller, President/CEO, Fresh Home Loan Inc DSCR Loans Only Use Lease Agreement or Appraisal to Qualify

Breaking Barriers for Mid-Sized Property Investments with Simplified Financing Solutions

Residential loans stop at 4 units, pushing investors into complex commercial loans for larger properties. Our DSCR 5-8 Program bridges the gap...” — Garrick Werdmuller, President/CEO Fresh Home Loan

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors, take note: Fresh Home Loan Inc. has expanded its Debt-Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) program, bringing incredible opportunities to those seeking to maximize returns on residential investments. The new DSCR 5-8 Program is tailor-made for properties with 5 to 8 units, offering unprecedented flexibility and access to capital.What is a DSCR Loan A DSCR loan is designed for real estate investors, focusing on the property’s income-generating ability rather than the borrower’s personal income. By simplifying the qualification process, DSCR loans enable faster and more efficient access to capital.Program Highlights• Loan Purpose: Purchases, Rate and Term Refinances, and Cash-Out Refinances • Property Types: 5-8 unit residential investment properties• Loan Amount: Up to $2 million• Credit Requirement: Minimum FICO score of 680• Loan Terms: 15-Year Fixed or 30-Year Fixed• DSCR Requirement: Minimum DSCR of 1.00Why This Program is a Game-ChangerThe DSCR 5-8 Program fills a critical gap in the market, offering:• Higher cash flow potential compared to smaller properties• Opportunities to scale portfolios efficiently• Simplified qualification based on rental income or appraised rental valueKey Benefits for Investors1. Streamlined Approval: Qualify based on the property’s income performance.2. Higher Loan Limits: Finance larger investments without transitioning to commercial loans.3. Predictable Terms: Fixed-rate options ensure stable, long-term payments.4. Faster Process: Reduced documentation and quicker approvals.Who Benefits?• Experienced Investors: Scale portfolios with medium-sized properties.• First-Time Multi-Unit Buyers: Enter the 5-8 unit market without the complexities of commercial financing.• Cash Flow Focused Investors: Prioritize properties that cover their debt through rental income.Why Choose Fresh Home Loan Inc.?"Typical residential loans stop at 4 units, pushing investors into complex commercial loans for larger properties," says Garrick Werdmuller, President and CEO of Fresh Home Loan Inc. "Our DSCR 5-8 Program bridges the gap, offering the simplicity of residential financing for more lucrative opportunities.""These loan programs are a terrific solution for investors looking to buy or cash out properties over 4 units," adds Werdmuller, highlighting the flexibility and efficiency of the new offering.Fresh Home Loan Inc. specializes in innovative loan solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of investors. With a commitment to speed, transparency, and personalized service, the team helps clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.About Fresh Home Loan Inc.Fresh Home Loan Inc. is a local, independent brokerage led by mortgage expert Garrick Werdmuller. Based in Alameda, California, the firm provides tailored mortgage solutions for both investors and homeowners. With years of industry expertise, Fresh Home Loan Inc. prides itself on delivering unparalleled service and results.Contact Information:Garrick Werdmullergarrick@freshhomeloan.com1151 Harbor Bay Parkway Suite 136, Alameda, CA 94502(510) 282-5456Schedule a Meeting: https://freshhomeloan.com/schedule-a-meeting Social Media:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freshhomeloan/ • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/garrick-werdmuller-b044253/ • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@freshhomeloan-garrickwerdm316 All loan approvals are conditional and not guaranteed and subject to lender review of all information. Loan is conditionally approved when lender has issued approval in writing, but until all conditions are met, loan cannot be funded. Specified rates and [products may not be available to all borrowers. Rates subject to change according to market conditions and agreed upon lock times set by borrower. Fresh Home Loan Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Mortgage Broker in California. This licensee is performing acts for which a real estate license is required. Fresh Home Loan, Inc. is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #02137513 NMLS # 2124104

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.