NUJ condemns killing of five journalists by Israeli forces in Gaza

The National Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the killing of five journalists today in central Gaza.

All five worked for the satellite channel Al-Quds Today. The journalists were sleeping in the van where they should have been safe.

According to Al Jazeera the journalists were covering events near al-Awda Hospital, based in the Nuseirat refugee camp when their clearly marked broadcasting van was hit by an Israeli air strike. Photographs circulating on social media show the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Laura Davison, General Secretary, NUJ said:

"This is outrageous attack and a clear breach of international law. There can have been no doubt that the van was a media installation. Journalists and their facilities are protected by international conventions, as civilians, and should not be targeted. This is yet another gross violation and must be condemned.

We extend our sympathy to the family of the victims and to their colleagues and friends. Our thoughts are with all the families at this sad time.

One of the men killed had just become a father, with his wife giving birth in the hospital.

We once again appeal to Israeli government to cease their targeting of journalists".

