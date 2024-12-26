Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
AZERBAIJAN, December 26 - 26 December 2024, 14:10
On December 26, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Regarding the plane crash, the President of Iran expressed his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan and the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.