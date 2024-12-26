Submit Release
CE appoints officials for Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, December 26 - The Chief Executive appointed Mr Seng Ioi Man as the Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, according to Executive Order No. 207/2024 published today in the Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

Other members of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election are: Mr Lai U Hou, Ms Ng Wai Han, Mr Mak Kim Meng, Ms Ho In Mui, and Mr Wong Lok I.

According to the Legislative Assembly Election Law, the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election is composed of one chairperson and at least five members. They must be appointed via an Executive Order, in the year preceding the election year. The appointees must be drawn from among the permanent residents of the MSAR, and possess the appropriate qualifications. Those selected take office in the presence of the Chief Executive.

