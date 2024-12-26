CHCNAV Unveils X500 and Redefines Professional Drone Standards for 2025

X500 and Optional payloads The CHCNAV X500 is Scanning a Lake

CHCNAV X500 offers advanced controls, a 58-min endurance, and versatile payloads, making it ideal for surveying, urban surveillance, and disaster relief.

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global leader in geospatial technology, has launched the X500 rotor UAV, a professional drone designed for precision aerial operations. With advanced flight controls and a high payload capacity, the X500 sets a new benchmark for applications such as surveying, urban monitoring, emergency response, disaster relief, and infrastructure inspection.

Byron Yuan, Director of 3D Mobile Mapping at CHC Navigation, said, "The X500 marks a major step forward in professional UAV technology, offering exceptional flight performance and versatile payload options. Its rugged design and intelligent features provide professionals with a reliable solution for aerial data collection."

Advanced Flight Technology

The X500 is equipped with dual GNSS, triple IMU redundancy, and millimeter-wave radar for precise obstacle detection. Its video transmission system delivers stable HD video feeds over a range of up to 20 km, while V-SLAM visual positioning ensures accuracy for tasks such as landing on moving platforms.

Efficient Power Management

The X500's innovative power system supports up to 58 minutes of flight time. The BS10 station simultaneously charges six batteries from 20% to 90% in just 40 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime during extended missions. Its hot-swappable batteries enable seamless transitions for continuous flight operations.

Payload Flexibility

With a payload capacity of 5 kg, the X500 can operate for 58 minutes, or up to 50 minutes when carrying the CHCNAV AA10 LiDAR. The drone's open SDK and Mavlink protocol compatibility enable integration with CHCNAV sensors and third-party equipment. Its IP55 rating and ability to operate in winds up to 12 m/s ensure reliable operation in harsh environments.

Intelligent Mission Planning

The X500 is supported by CHCNAV's SmartGo ground control software, which simplifies mission planning and provides real-time flight monitoring. With multiple flight path options and beyond visual line of sight capabilities, SmartGo ensures safe and efficient operations while maintaining full control over mission parameters.

The X500 drone reflects CHCNAV's commitment to providing advanced solutions for aerial surveying, urban surveillance, emergency response and infrastructure inspection.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV empowers professionals with innovative technologies. With operations in over 130 countries and a team of more than 1,900 professionals, CHCNAV is a recognized leader in the geospatial and related industries.

Learn more about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ] at www.chcnav.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.