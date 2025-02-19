NX612: Advanced Auto-Steering System for Precision Farming | CHCNAV

The NX612 Auto Steering System

Discover CHCNAV NX612 auto steering system. Features precision GNSS technology, multiple guidance patterns, and ISOBUS for enhanced farming efficiency.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a leading provider of precision agriculture solutions, announces the launch of the NX612, an automated steering system for agricultural machinery. Designed to increase the accuracy of seeding, spraying and plowing, the NX612 integrates advanced GNSS technology with easy-to-use controls to optimize field efficiency.

"The NX612 is a key addition to our precision agriculture product line," said Mason Liu, Product Manager at CHC Navigation. "It meets the practical needs of farmers with reliable performance and an intuitive interface. With support for all the major GNSS RTK modes and compatibility with a wide range of vehicles, the NX612 is a flexible solution for farms of all sizes".

Comprehensive GNSS Capabilities

The NX612 supports several GNSS modes, including SPP, DGPS, RTK, E-PPP and H-PPP. The multi-mode functionality ensures precise tractor steering under varying operating conditions and GNSS correction infrastructures. Farmers can rely on the NX612 to deliver consistent performance and adapt easily to any field environment.

Flexible Guidance Patterns for Any Terrain

To adapt to different field layouts, the NX612 provides multiple guidance modes, including AB line, A+ line, curves, circular curves, irregular rake lines, 90-degree lines, box lines, all-path lines and path planning lines. This guarantees reliable navigation, even in complex or irregularly shaped fields, and gives farmers the flexibility they need to manage their farmland efficiently.

Reliable Performance at All Speeds

The NX612 delivers ±2.5 cm accuracy across a speed range of 0.1 to 30 km/h, ensuring consistent precision for tasks like seeding, spraying, tilling, and land preparation. Its reliable performance at varying speeds supports efficient crop and resource management.

Broad Compatibility with Agricultural Machineries

The NX612 works with a wide range of agricultural machinery, including front- and rear-wheel steered vehicles, articulated and tracked machines, rice transplanters, and self-propelled sprayers. Farmers can easily apply high-precision automated steering to their entire fleet, regardless of vehicle type or steering system.

It supports ISOBUS VT/TC-SC, enabling communication and control with various implements such as seeders, sprayers and tillers.

User-Friendly Integrated Design

The NX612 includes a compact steering wheel motor that optimizes cabin space and enhances operator comfort. Its 12-inch HD industrial display, featuring large icons, 3D views, and a customizable interface, ensures intuitive operation, minimizes training requirements, and streamlines task completion.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 130 countries and a team of more than 1,900 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], please visit: www.chcnav.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.