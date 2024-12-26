Top 10 MI Environment stories in 2024

From stories on wipes that can no longer be labeled “flushable,” to water infrastructure funding, and solving the PFAS-in-smelt mystery, MI Environment in 2024 covered a wide variety of subjects.

All told, EGLE published 188 stories during the course of the year. MI Environment stories are written by EGLE staff and focus on the agency’s mission, vision, and values.

More than 22,830 people subscribe to MI Environment’s weekly digest up from 19,400 this time last year.