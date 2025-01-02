ProFirst Training and Consulting Announces Landmark Achievements in 2024: Growth, Expansion, and Industry Leadership

ProFirst Training

ProFirst Training and Consulting celebrates record growth in 2024.

ProFirst Training and Consulting remains dedicated to advancing its mission of providing top-tier background investigative services, cutting-edge training, and innovative consulting solutions.” — John Pallas (Owner/Director)

TN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProFirst Training and Consulting, the nation’s premier provider of police background investigations , proudly announces an exceptional year of accomplishments in 2024. With unprecedented growth, milestone earnings, and national recognition as the industry leader, ProFirst has solidified its role as the trusted partner for law enforcement and fire department hiring needs across the United States.ProFirst’s longstanding reputation for excellence continues to open doors for high-profile partnerships and training opportunities. The company has provided in-service background investigation training to agencies such as the State of Jersey State Police Department in 2024 and consulting services to the Philadelphia Police Department in previous years, building a legacy of trust and reliability.Additionally, ProFirst partnered with police academies and police departments nationwide to deliver regional training programs, ensuring agencies of all sizes have access to industry-leading expertise in pre-employment background investigations.This year, ProFirst conducted confidential pre-employment background investigations for numerous Chief positions on behalf of city managers nationwide. These critical investigations helped municipalities select exceptional leaders for their police and fire departments, further cementing ProFirst’s status as the go-to provider for high-stakes hiring.In addition to background investigations, ProFirst expanded its consulting and training services to assist agencies in improving hiring practices, ensuring compliance with FCRA, ADA, and Title VII, and strengthening overall recruitment processes. The company has proudly collaborated with prestigious organizations such as the New Jersey State Police, Cleveland Police Department, Prince William County Police, the National Institutes of Health Police Department, Homeland Security (TN), and the U.S. Joint Warfare Analysis Center.Building on these successes, 2024 also marked the launch of FD Backgrounds, a specialized nationwide service addressing the growing demand for pre-employment background investigations in the fire service profession. Available at [FDBackgrounds.com]( http://www.fdbackgrounds.com ), this service provides fire departments with the same high-quality, confidential, and compliant investigative solutions that have made ProFirst the leader in law enforcement investigations.“Expanding into fire department investigations with FD Backgrounds was a natural evolution for us,” said John Pallas, founder of ProFirst Training and Consulting . “This new service fills a critical need in the market, ensuring fire departments can confidently build strong and qualified teams. It reflects our ongoing dedication to serving all facets of public safety.”“2024 has been a banner year for ProFirst Training and Consulting,” added Pallas. “From forming prestigious partnerships to launching FD Backgrounds, we are proud of the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to delivering unparalleled services. As we look ahead to 2025, we’re poised to build on this momentum and continue shaping the future of public safety hiring.”ProFirst Training and Consulting continues to lead the industry in innovative solutions for public safety hiring. For more information about ProFirst’s services, visit ProFirstTraining.com.

