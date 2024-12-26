Dream Builder Program to Begin February 4, 2025: A Structured Pathway to Personal and Professional Growth

This program is led by Certified Transformational Life Coaching Consultant Jackquline Ann and will be conducted online via Zoom.

The Dream Builder Program, a structured 12-week training designed to help individuals explore personal growth and achieve their goals, will officially commence on February 4, 2025. This program is led by Certified Transformational Life Coaching Consultant Jackquline Ann and will be conducted online via Zoom.

The program aims to provide participants with practical tools and strategies for personal and professional development. Through guided sessions, participants will explore four key phases of transformation: Blueprinting, Bridging, Building, and Becoming. These phases focus on helping individuals define their aspirations, address challenges, and build a foundation for achieving sustained progress in various aspects of their lives.

Program Features:

Participants will receive structured guidance and resources throughout the program, including:

- Weekly live group coaching sessions and Q&A forums via Zoom.

- Guided meditations, reflective exercises, and a detailed program guidebook.

- Energy medicine clearing sessions and shamanic breathwork classes for holistic development.

These elements are designed to provide participants with both the tools and the confidence needed to pursue their goals with clarity and determination.

Program Objective:

The Dream Builder Program aims to support individuals in exploring and achieving their full potential. By addressing personal and professional aspirations, the program encourages participants to foster a deeper connection with their inner values and translate that connection into actionable outcomes.

About the Facilitator:

Jackquline Ann is a Certified Transformational Life Coaching Consultant with extensive experience in personal and professional coaching. Her expertise lies in guiding individuals through structured processes to achieve clarity, overcome obstacles, and create purposeful lives.

For More Information

To learn more about the Dream Builder Program and how it can help you create meaningful change, visit our website at energeticwellness.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

