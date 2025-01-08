Google Honors Softtrix as a Leading PPC Partner: Among the Top 47 Trusted PPC Providers in India

Softtrix - Trusted PPC Partner in India Softtrix Office Mohali

Google’s premier recognition highlights Softtrix as a trusted and quintessence leader in the digital advertising landscape.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softtrix , an impeccable digital marketing agency has been recognized among the top 47 Premier PPC (Pay-Per-Click) Partners in India. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Softtrix's position among the pioneers in the digital marketing landscape, showcasing its exceptional expertise in Google Ads and its ability to craft customized, result-driven marketing strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.Google’s Premier Partner status is a highly sought-after award to choose agencies that meet Google’s strict performance criteria. The recognition is based on multiple factors that include the ability of the company to drive the client’s successive growth, demonstrative product diversification and to maintain the client’s retention score. Only 3% of participating companies in India managed to gain that title by Google.“We are honored to be recognized among India’s trusted PPC partners by Google. This breakthrough reflects our team’s dedication and attention to management. Our professionals don't just work to just match the requirements by also exceeding the expectations of clients. We look forward to continuing to lead such impactful results for the businesses by utilizing the robust tools and insights to reevaluate and maximize the business’s marketing strategies,” said Gurpreet Bhatt, CEO of Softtrix.How Google Determines Its Premier PartnersTo become a premier partner, certain specific criteria need to be matched by Google.Existing Client Growth: To meet the criteria, digital marketing agencies are expected to demonstrate their abilities to grow their client’s existing accounts. It is measured through year-over-year ad spend growth and the overall increase in spending among its existing Google Ads clients. The agencies need to showcase tangible results while expanding the client’s relationship and driving measurable revenue growth.New Client Growth: Agencies also need to pass the evaluation on their ability to acquire new clients. It is measured through year-over-year ad spending growth, as well as the potential to generate ad spending from new clients who have not used Google Ads before. The reflection of the growth of new business is a key to becoming a premier Google partner.Client Retention Rate: The client retention rate depicts the idea of fostering long-term relationships with the clients. The agencies must demonstrate their agility to sustain their client’s business year after year. The percentage of clients who maintain active Google ads spend under the management of a partner is a key indicator of success.Product Diversification: The agency's prowess for diversifying products beyond Google search is another crucial aspect of securing the rank among Google’s Premier Partners. The agencies are expected to invest in other Google platforms such as YouTube, Display Ads, Shopping Ads & Ecommerce Ads. The level of diversification generally gets measured by the percentage of spend across non-search Google platforms.Annual Ads Spend: To be considered as a premier partner status, the agencies need to demonstrate a significant investment in Google Ads or the Google Marketing platform. This is determined by the total ads spent across all the managed accounts over the year.Benefits of Being a Google’s Trusted Premier PartnerThe Google Partner program offers three levels of partnership in general: Member, Partner, and Premier Partner. Each level has its own set of benefits, but the Premier partners enjoy the exclusive benefits that further enhance the collaboration with Google. These benefits include:Education & Insights: The premier partners can access exclusive training material, expert-led webinars, and the top industry insights to stay ahead of the competition while offering the most effective strategies to their clients.Recognition & Rewards: Being Google‘s premier partner offers the most visibility within the Google ecosystem. It includes the recognition, on Google’s Partner Directory, presenting agencies as a trusted provider of Google Ads services.Access & Support: The premier partners can receive priority support from Google, to ensure that they have enough resources to optimize their client’s accounts while navigating the business complexities of digital marketing.To achieve the status of premier partner, the agencies must meet the above performance standards and remain among the top 3% of agencies within a given country. Google evaluates agency performance on an annual basis, which means continuous efforts are required to maintain prestigious recognition in the industry. For more information on how to become a premier partner and to leverage the benefits of Google Partner’s Program, visit the Google Partners website At the core of Softtrix, the agency stands out with its excellent white-label PPC solutions across industries designed to revolutionize the marketing landscape. For years, Softtrix has been at the forefront of digital marketing, delivering the resulting solutions, and now doing exceptionally well with white-label services to elevate the competitive edge in the market.Looking forward to 2025 Softtrix is gearing up to make digital marketing more comprehensive and cost-effective across marketing enthusiasts. We provide white-label PPC, and white-label SEO services by setting up new benchmarks in the industry while improving the marketing standards worldwide.

