Smart Choice Inspections Brings Sewer Scope Inspections In-House for New Jersey Homeowners

NJ homeowners can now avoid costly surprises with professional in-house sewer scope inspections that reveal hidden sewer line problems.

Our inspections give homeowners the knowledge they need to address problems early, saving thousands in unexpected repairs.” — Anthony Glavan

CEDAR GROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Choice Inspections LLC, a trusted name in New Jersey home inspections, proudly introduces in-house sewer scope inspection services. Led by certified inspector Anthony Glavan, this offering helps homeowners identify potential sewer line issues before they escalate.

During a recent inspection, the Smart Choice team identified Orangeburg piping, a problematic mid-20th-century sewer pipe material prone to deforming, cracking, and collapsing. The discovery prompted a full sewer line replacement up to the city tap—a repair that cost nearly $15,000. Without a sewer scope inspection, the homeowners would have faced this financial burden unexpectedly.

“Underground issues like Orangeburg pipes can go unnoticed until it’s too late,” explains Anthony Glavan, Certified Sewer Scope Inspector. “Our inspections give homeowners the knowledge they need to address problems early, saving thousands in unexpected repairs.”

“Our in-house services ensure consistent quality and accountability,” adds Leo Betancor, Co-owner of Smart Choice Inspections LLC. “Discovering issues during a home purchase can spare buyers from significant repair costs and stress down the line.”

Using advanced camera technology, Smart Choice Inspections evaluates sewer systems for blockages, cracks, root intrusion, and materials like Orangeburg piping. Unlike other companies that outsource sewer scope services, Smart Choice handles everything in-house, guaranteeing reliability and expertise.

With aging sewer systems across New Jersey, this service is essential for homebuyers, real estate professionals, and property owners. Sewer scope inspections are now available statewide.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.makeasmartchoice.us, or call us at 973.500.3233.

About Smart Choice Inspections LLC

Based in Cedar Grove, NJ, Smart Choice Inspections LLC provides a comprehensive range of property inspection services—from general home inspections to specialized evaluations of sewer lines, mold, lead, oil tank sweeps, and more. All services are performed in-house, ensuring consistent quality, accountability, and peace of mind for New Jersey homeowners.

