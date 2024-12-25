Beyon Cyber Launches Innovative Cybersecurity Products

Beyon Cyber's latest innovations

Beyon Cyber: Leading the Future of Cybersecurity with Exciting New Products

BAHRAIN, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step that strengthens Beyon Cyber’s standing as a regional leader in the cybersecurity space, the company leveraged Black Hat’s global platform to showcase two new revolutionary products, Intel X and Integrated Defense Platform , designed and developed in-house by Beyon Cyber’s R&D team. The products, which are industry-first solutions address some of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity, offering enhanced protection, real-time threat detection, and proactive defense mechanisms that are critical to today’s evolving digital landscape.Integrated Defense Platform:The Integrated Defense Platform introduces the region’s first platformization approach to address inefficiencies in traditional SOCs (Security Operations Centres) and MDRs (Managed Detection & Response) revolutionizing security operations. By filtering out less critical alerts, the Integrated Defense Platform empowers SOC analysts to focus on the most significant threats, ensuring faster and more accurate responses. The platform enhances detection capabilities and integrates seamlessly with existing security infrastructure. With its advanced automation and streamlined workflows, businesses can proactively defend against emerging cyber threats, all while reducing operational complexity and improving overall security posture.Intel X:Intel X delivers unified, automated, and intelligence-driven threat protection—essential for navigating today’s complex digital landscape. Intel X designed to empower teams with real-time insights and rapid response to evolving threats, addresses the issues businesses face with fragmented threat intelligence, operational strain, and cost inefficiencies. The service enhances an organization’s ability to detect, assess, and neutralize threats quickly, minimizing potential damage and reducing response time by over 50% with a unified dashboard, while allowing security teams to focus on strategic priorities. With Intel X, organizations gain a proactive approach to cybersecurity, ensuring continuous protection against emerging risks.Beyon Cyber’s delivery of such innovative solutions in in line with its dedication to enhancing digital resilience in a rapidly evolving threat landscape and reflects the company’s commitment to driving transformation in the Cybersecurity industry. The company's suite of services, underpinned by expert insights and cutting-edge technology, is tailored to meet the unique security demands of organizations in the in the MEA region.For more details, visit www.beyoncyber.com

