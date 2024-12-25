RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through November 2024)

OAH Posted on Dec 24, 2024 in News Releases

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Through November 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 23, 2024

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of November 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

Respondent: Edward C. Hsu (Maui)

Case Number: PTS 2023-2-L

Sanction: License revocation and cessation of practice on 12-1-24

Effective Date: 11-12-24

RICO alleges Respondent behaved and acted inappropriately and unprofessionally on March 12-13, 2021, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(12), 436B-19(13), 436B-19(14), and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF CHIROPRACTIC

Respondent: Aaries T. Oda

Case Number: CHI 2020-5-L

Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 11-12-24

On June 6, 2022, the Board approved a Settlement Agreement between Respondent and RICO. On April 2, 2024, the Board received an affidavit from RICO attesting that Respondent failed to comply with the terms of the Settlement Agreement. On September 11, 2024, the Board considered the matter and found Respondent failed to comply with the terms of the Settlement Agreement. (Board’s Final Order for Noncompliance with Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE

Respondent: Allison Anne Hofmann (Hawai‘i)

Case Number: NAT 2024-5-L

Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 11-15-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was issued a license by the state of Washington on August 2011, on an August 7, 2020, application Respondent answered “No” to the question “Have you ever held a license in Hawai‘i or any other jurisdiction,” on September 4, 2024, and that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Washington and failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 455-11(a)(10), 455-11(a)(14), 455-11(a)(15), and 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Thomas K.S. Noh

Case Number: MED 2023-88-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 11-14-24

RICO alleges that a Clinical Privileges Action (“CPA”) dated 4/27/23 was issued by Pali Momi Medical Center restricting Respondent’s professional practice and clinical privileges, alleging Respondent committed three wrong level site surgeries, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Curtis R. Bekkum

Case Number: MED 2018-85-L

Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 11-14-24

The Board adopted the Hearings Officer’s recommended decision and found and concluded Respondent violated HRS §§ 453-8(a)(12) and 436B-19(12). (Board’s Final Order after contested case hearing.)

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondents: Eastside Barbershop LLC and Elijah H.M. Tagoai

Case Number: BAR 2024-155-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 11-25-24

RICO alleges that on August 12, 2024, Respondents permitted a person without a license to perform activities that require a license, apprentice permit, or temporary permit in Respondents’ barber shop, and that Respondents failed to conspicuously display the appropriate license, apprentice permits, or temporary permits in their barbershop, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-12, 439A-16(a)(3), and 439A-16(a)(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Milady’s Beauty Spa and Thao T. Domingo

Case Number: BAR 2024-152-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 11-25-24

RICO alleges that Respondents permitted an unlicensed person to perform activities requiring a beauty operator license, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(3)

and HAR § 16-78-6. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Alexa L. Ropp (Maui)

Case Number: REC 2024-264-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 11-22-24

RICO alleges that on February 9, 2024, Respondent was convicted for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant in the Wailuku District Court of the Second Circuit, State of Hawai‘i, in potential violation of § 436B-19(14). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Pahio Vacation Ownership, Inc.

Case Number: REC 2020-189-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 11-22-24

RICO alleges that Respondent failed to provide a copy of a complainant’s signed authorization to utilize DocuSign to execute time share transactional documents at the time it was executed, in potential violation of HRS § 467-14 and HAR § 16-99-3(f). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

