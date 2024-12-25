Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers and KTNV Celebrate Successful Renovations at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Ed Bernstein [leftmost] , Founder of Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers with the other Partner Sponsors from KNTV’s 13 Days & Knights of Giving campaign.

Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, alongside KTNV’s 13 Connects, celebrated the completion of room renovations at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City, NV.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers , in collaboration with KTNV’s 13 Connects initiative, is proud to announce the successful completion of room renovations at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City, NV. The newly renovated spaces were unveiled at a special event on December 17, 2024, marking the culmination of months of collaborative effort by community partners, including Subaru and America’s First Credit Union.The renovations, which included the installation of vibrant murals and the transformation of living spaces, were designed to provide foster children with a nurturing, inspiring environment. The project was funded in part by KTNV’s 13 Days & Knights of Giving campaign and reflects the ongoing commitment of all partners to support children in need.“We are incredibly proud to have been a part of this project,” said Ed Bernstein, founder of Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers. “These renovations go beyond just enhancing physical spaces – they help create an environment where children can heal, grow, and find inspiration. At Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, we are deeply committed to supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in our community.”The renovated area, which serves children ages 9-13, now features a welcoming lounge and study space that provides a comfortable and safe place for learning, relaxation, and personal growth. The upgrades are part of a larger effort to ensure that children at St. Jude’s Ranch have the care, resources, and environment they need to thrive.Serving the CommunityEd Bernstein Injury Lawyers has a long-standing commitment to serving the Las Vegas community. Through initiatives like this, the firm continues to demonstrate its dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.About St. Jude’s Ranch for ChildrenFor over 50 years, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has provided a safe, nurturing environment for abused, neglected, and homeless children. The organization is dedicated to healing and empowering foster youth, offering hope and support for brighter tomorrows.About Ed Bernstein Injury LawyersAs Nevada’s premier personal injury law firm, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers has a longstanding commitment to giving back to the community. For nearly five decades, the firm has championed the rights of hard-working Nevadans, helping thousands secure compensation for their injuries.Enough said. Call Ed! For more information, call 702-240-0000 or visit www.EdBernstein.com

