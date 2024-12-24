Emergency room fee forewarning unnecessary, California Supreme Court finds

The California Supreme Court on Monday ruled that hospitals in the state don't need to warn emergency room patients in advance about the fees they may be charged, opting not to tighten existing legislative and regulatory requirements. In a unanimous decision the court upheld both the trial court's and an appellate court's rejection of class claims that San Jose Healthcare Systems, also known as Regional Medical Center San Jose, violated state consumer protection laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.