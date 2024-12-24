Davis Street Community Center Distributes Over 1,200 Holiday Baskets to Low-Income Families in Alameda County

Daniel Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Davis Street, and recipients of the holiday basket program. Members of California Highway Patrol help distribute bags of toys. Members of Alameda County Fire Department and CME Security Services help distribute holiday baskets.

Davis Street Community Center distributed more than 1,200 holiday baskets to low-income families in Alameda County, bringing joy to many households in need.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, December 23, 2024, the Davis Street Community Center successfully distributed more than 1,200 holiday baskets to low-income families across Alameda County, making the holiday season brighter for many households in need. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3081 Teagarden Street, San Leandro was a tremendous success, bringing joy and relief to families in the local community.

The distribution event was made possible through the combined efforts of the Davis Street Community Center, local public safety organizations, and elected officials. Present at the event were representatives from the Alameda County Fire Department, San Leandro Police Department, California Highway Patrol, CME Security Services, as well as local government officials, including San Leandro Mayor Juan Gonzalez III, Councilmember Bryan Azevedo, and representatives from the Office of Assemblymember Liz Ortega. Their presence emphasized the community's strong commitment to supporting those in need during the holiday season.

The holiday baskets for seniors and adults living with developmental disabilities included a fresh turkey, fresh produce and all the fixings for a complete holiday meal. Holiday baskets for families included all the same, and an addition of new age-appropriate toys for children. Families who received the baskets expressed their gratitude and relief, with many sharing how the assistance would alleviate some of the financial strain they were facing.

"This event was a huge success, and we are thrilled to have been able to serve so many families," said a Daniel Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Davis Street Community Center. "We could not have done this without the support of our community."

For more information on Davis Street Community Center’s services, volunteer opportunities, or how to donate please visit www.davisstreet.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.