H-3 off-ramp from the H-201 westbound will be closed beginning Jan. 6

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying  highway users that the H-3 off-ramp Exit 1D from the H-201 Freeway/Moanalua Freeway westbound will be closed nightly from Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 10 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the stadium off-ramp.

 

One lane will remain open on the H-3 Kaneohe bound. This is part of the H-201 Freeway paving project. Striping and traffic loops will be installed later.

 

Message boards will be placed to inform motorists of the work. For weekly lane closure updates visit HDOT’s website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

 

