Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,693 in the last 365 days.

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2024, 19:02

On December 24, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid extended his birthday congratulations to the head of state, wishing him success in his presidential duties and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

The Iraqi President also congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of COP29.

In response, the head of state thanked him for the congratulations and once again expressed his appreciation for President Rashid’s participation in COP29.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the prospects for cooperation between their countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more