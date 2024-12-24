On December 24, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid extended his birthday congratulations to the head of state, wishing him success in his presidential duties and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

The Iraqi President also congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of COP29.

In response, the head of state thanked him for the congratulations and once again expressed his appreciation for President Rashid’s participation in COP29.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the prospects for cooperation between their countries.