Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to extend his birthday congratulations

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 December 2024, 19:15

On December 24, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to extend his birthday congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, they underlined the successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation, with humanitarian ties contributing to this progress. The role of Patriarch Kirill's visits to Azerbaijan in strengthening humanitarian cooperation was also emphasized.

They highlighted the successful efforts in preserving religious and spiritual values in their respective countries.

