Carolina Hemp Hut - Durham Wins 'Best of the Best' Award for 2024

IndyWeek Best of the Triangle Award: Best of Durham County has been earned by Carolina Hemp Hut for 2024 Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores The Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary is the largest dedicated hemp store of its type in Durham County, NC. The team is trained and ready to serve with top-notch hemp products and education.

Triangle’s Leading Hemp Dispensary Continues its Reign with Prestigious IndyWeek Hono

We're honored to win 'Best of the Best' again, showcasing our commitment to quality, customer care, and the wellness journey of every visitor. Thank you to the Triangle for trusting Carolina Hemp Hut!” — Mary Lope Carter

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, a premier hemp dispensary chain founded by Mary Lopez Carter, has once again solidified its position as the Triangle’s favorite hemp retailer. The Durham location has been awarded the coveted "Best of the Best" in the Triangle by IndyWeek Newspaper, one of the region’s leading pop culture and lifestyle publications. This marks the second consecutive year that Carolina Hemp Hut has claimed the title, following last year’s win by their flagship store in Hillsborough.

The Best of the Best honor is a reflection of the growing reputation and widespread popularity of Carolina Hemp Hut in the Triangle area. The chain’s focus on high-quality, lab-tested products, expert guidance from hemp health counselors, and exceptional customer service has won the hearts of the community.

"This award is a testament to the trust and support of our loyal customers," said Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut. "We are proud to represent the Triangle and provide a space where wellness meets education. Our team at the Durham dispensary is thrilled to be recognized for their hard work and dedication."

The Durham dispensary secured the 2024 title in a competitive head-to-head final against Hillsborough’s Carolina Hemp Hut location and a leading hemp retailer from Wake County. Last year, Carolina Hemp Hut - Hillsborough won the Best of Orange/Chatham award and later triumphed as the Overall Best of the Best in the Triangle, highlighting the brand’s consistent excellence across its locations.

The annual IndyWeek Best of the Triangle awards, voted on by the publication’s readers, celebrate the best businesses, services, and attractions in the Triangle area, spanning Wake, Durham, Chatham, and Orange counties. Winning this top honor for two consecutive years underscores Carolina Hemp Hut’s dedication to serving its community with premium hemp products and expert advice.

About Carolina Hemp Hut

Carolina Hemp Hut is a leading hemp dispensary chain in North Carolina, specializing in premium, lab-tested hemp and CBD products. Founded by Mary Lopez Carter, the company is committed to providing natural wellness solutions and personalized customer experiences. With locations in Durham and Hillsborough, Carolina Hemp Hut continues to set the standard for quality and service in the hemp industry.

For more information, visit CarolinaHempHut.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.