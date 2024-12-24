Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

December 24th, 2024

Statement of His Excellency, Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão on the passing of Tom Hyland

On the eve of Christmas, Timor-Leste lost one of its own. Tom Hyland passed away in the country he loved, surrounded by the people he dedicated his life to.

Tom was a humble and gentle man whose courage shaped our nation’s journey to independence. Outraged by the suffering of the Timorese people under occupation, he founded the East Timor Ireland Solidarity Campaign, tirelessly working to expose the injustice occurring in our country. Through his relentless activism, he brought the plight of the Timorese to the forefront of the Irish and international conscience. His efforts were instrumental in the Irish Government’s advocacy for human rights and justice for the Timorese people.

Thanks to Tom’s lobbying, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, David Andrews, visited Timor-Leste in support of our right to self-determination in the lead-up to the 1999 independence referendum.

After contributing so much to our struggle, Tom made Timor-Leste his home following our independence. He was central to the relationship of solidarity between the Timorese and Irish peoples, serving as Honourary Consul of Ireland to Timor-Leste until his passing. Tom showed a quiet commitment to nation building, working at our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and teaching English to its staff. Tom was never one to seek attention, but he was always with us.

Even as his health declined, Tom would walk around Dili, supported by a cane and graced with his warm humour and knowing smile. Timorese children would often approach him, putting their forehead to his hand as a gesture of deep respect for his contribution to our people. Tom was always interested in others, a selfless man who was generous with his time and his kindness.

Towards the end of his life, Tom was saddened by the state of world affairs. He was particularly affected by the plight of the people of Gaza. Yet, he held faith in the power of ordinary people to advocate for justice and the strength of political activism to bring about change.

Tom’s humility and gentle character touched so many of our lives. He was widely loved and will be deeply missed. As we honour and celebrate his life, we should also be guided by the values he lived by, selflessness, courage, and a resolute commitment to justice and human dignity.

Tom Hyland will forever be one of us, a treasured soul in our sacred land.

Obrigado, Tom.