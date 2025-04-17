Health Minister Inaugurates Hospitalisation Room and Medicines Warehouse in Viqueque and Announces Start of Construction of New Municipal Hospital in 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.