CHP arrests 100+ suspects during statewide holiday retail theft blitz

Key Results of the Operation

117 arrests made for organized retail theft and related offenses.

Recovery of 767 stolen items, valued at more than $38,000 including clothing, shoes, and fragrances.

Enhanced collaboration among 10 California law enforcement agencies and 56 different retail partners to improve in-store security and reporting.

Increased law enforcement visibility in high-traffic shopping areas, deterring additional crimes.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

The daylong operation was conducted in collaboration with the Hemet Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Woodland Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Livermore Police Department, and San Ramon Police Department.

As the holiday season winds down, the CHP will continue working with businesses and communities to prevent retail theft year-round.

Since the Organized Retail Crime Task Force’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 3,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,500 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.3 million stolen goods valued at $51.3 million.



Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Governor Newsom this summer signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.



Local support to fight organized retail crime

Governor Newsom has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Today’s announcement demonstrates the success of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan – which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and getting guns and drugs off our streets, including by increased deployment of California Highway Patrol to hot spots such as Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco.

The Governor announced that last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 local law enforcement agencies to help communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects.

Last year, the California Highway Patrol reported an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.