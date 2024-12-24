Injury Crash / 24A2009136 / St. Albans Barracks
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2009136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 @ 0810 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 107.8
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Krystal Lockerby
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Durango
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Unoccupied
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 5500 Tow Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Jamie Campbell
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the morning of 12/24/24, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to numerous weather-related motor vehicle incidents. One of these was a single vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 89 South at mile marker 107.8 in the Town of Georgia. Assisted by the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2010 Toyota Tacoma off the right shoulder of the interstate. Stone's Towing responded to the scene to tow the vehicle.
Stone's Towing arrived on scene and had requested a second truck to assist in the towing operation. The operator of the Tacoma (who initially crashed), Jamie Campbell was in his vehicle assisting Stone's operators with guiding his vehicle onto the flatbed. During this process, a Dodge Durango was traveling south on Interstate 89 being operated by Krystal Lockerby. Lockerby lost control of her vehicle and struck the tow truck and the Tacoma being loaded onto it.
Troopers quickly requested Emergency Medical Services for all occupants and operators. The Stone's operators were evaluated for injury and Campbell was ultimately transported for suspected minor injuries.
The interstate was briefly shut down to allow for the safe and expedient removal of all vehicles involved. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Georgia Fire, Fairfax Rescue, Stone's Towing and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
This crash remains under investigation.
State Police remind operators to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles on the roadways. Additionally, drive cautiously at all times especially in inclement weather.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.