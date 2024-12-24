Injury Crash / 24A2009136 / St. Albans Barracks

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2009136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 @ 0810 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 107.8

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Krystal Lockerby

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Unoccupied

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 5500 Tow Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Jamie Campbell

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the morning of 12/24/24, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to numerous weather-related motor vehicle incidents. One of these was a single vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 89 South at mile marker 107.8 in the Town of Georgia. Assisted by the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2010 Toyota Tacoma off the right shoulder of the interstate. Stone's Towing responded to the scene to tow the vehicle.

Stone's Towing arrived on scene and had requested a second truck to assist in the towing operation. The operator of the Tacoma (who initially crashed), Jamie Campbell was in his vehicle assisting Stone's operators with guiding his vehicle onto the flatbed. During this process, a Dodge Durango was traveling south on Interstate 89 being operated by Krystal Lockerby. Lockerby lost control of her vehicle and struck the tow truck and the Tacoma being loaded onto it.

Troopers quickly requested Emergency Medical Services for all occupants and operators. The Stone's operators were evaluated for injury and Campbell was ultimately transported for suspected minor injuries.

The interstate was briefly shut down to allow for the safe and expedient removal of all vehicles involved. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Georgia Fire, Fairfax Rescue, Stone's Towing and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

This crash remains under investigation.

State Police remind operators to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles on the roadways. Additionally, drive cautiously at all times especially in inclement weather.