Prime Minister Golob: The European Union has a historic opportunity to open the door to new members

SLOVENIA, December 23 - In a press statement following the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with Ms Kos's appointment to such a significant portfolio, emphasising that it was a great recognition of both Slovenia and her previous work. "What we have been striving for over the past two years—firmly establishing our position at the heart of Europe while focusing on stability and peace in our immediate neighbourhood—has been acknowledged. I believe the mission of the new Commissioner aligns with Slovenia's strategic orientations," said the Prime Minister. He also expressed hope that the enlargement process would indeed take place within the next five years, during the current term.

The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of the enlargement portfolio assigned to Ms Kos. "I am convinced that the European Union now has a historic opportunity and a responsibility to open its doors to all candidates who have been waiting for this chance for decades," the Prime Minister stated. He added that the new Commissioner was the ideal person to lead this portfolio, describing Marta Kos as someone who deeply believes in her mission and is exceptionally motivated and well-qualified to fulfil it.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Golob for the constructive discussion on how Slovenia and other EU Member States can contribute to the future enlargement of the European Union. "I am pleased that Slovenia genuinely supports the enlargement process, as reflected in the recently adopted foreign policy strategy," she added.