Learn How to Achieve Financial Harmony with “Wealth in the Key of Life” Book

Concurrent Financial Planning

Dr. Preston Cherry’s literary debut helps people get their physical, emotional, spiritual and financial lives to sing from the same song sheet

Money is an essential partner with a soul that can create a life of purpose, joy, abundance, and financial wellness, but this is only when we frame our money mindsets correctly.” — Dr. Preston Cherry

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Financial Planner, Therapist and Educator Preston Cherry, PhD, CFP, CFT, AFC, is helping people achieve balance between their lives and money with his debut book “Wealth in the Key of Life: Finding Your Financial Harmony.” Available today on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and at other retailers, this book serves as a self-help workbook to enable its readers to discover their money stumbling blocks while providing solutions for issues such as spending shame and delayed gratification deprivation.

Money is a complex subject as, similar to food, everyone must interact with it in some fashion but many have a complicated relationship with it. For better and worse, people’s childhoods and environments create much of their money perceptions, which can lead to unhealthy habits and feelings. Rather than view money as a tool to attain happiness, Dr. Cherry challenges his readers to realize that once they have completed an honest self audit, they can give their money assignments to achieve their individualized version of financial harmony.

“Money is an essential partner with a soul that can create a life of purpose, joy, abundance, and financial wellness, but this is only when we frame our money mindsets correctly,” Dr. Cherry said. “The guidance and steps I offer in the book are carefully crafted from a blend of financial therapy, planning and education. I’ve eaten my own cooking and have deployed these tactics within my practice at Concurrent Financial Planning to help my clients reach their ‘enough.’ That’s when we’ll discover our financial harmony – when we have a sufficient amount to achieve our aspirations and fulfill our life’s purpose.”

In addition to tackling negative feelings around spending and issues with delayed gratification, “Wealth in the Key of Life” addresses these money challenges:

Miseducated frugality

Generational and intergenerational wealth transfers

Adequate retirement planning

“For us to find our financial peace, we need to stop trying to keep up with the Joneses and recognize everyone has their own money journey,” Dr. Cherry adds. “Money ultimately can buy us happiness, but only when it’s given the correct assignments. Spending a good amount on holiday presents can be perfectly fine, so long as that’s serving a person’s sense of joy and their money is properly assigned.

Informing the book are Dr. Cherry’s are his financial planning and therapy education as well as his life experiences. Dr. Cherry is the director of the Charles Schwab Foundation Center for Financial Wellness at University of Wisconsin - Green Bay as well as founder and president of Concurrent Financial Planning. His doctor of philosophy in personal financial planning is from Texas Tech University. Dr. Cherry is also the past president of the Financial Therapy Association and practitioner editor of the Financial Planning Association.

“Wealth in the Key of Life: Finding Your Financial Harmony” was published by Wiley.

To invite Dr. Cherry to deliver his wisdom from “Wealth in the Key of Life” at your conference, event, book club or other occasion, contact Alexandra Zendrian at allie@atozcommunications.biz.

About Concurrent Financial Planning

Founded and led by Dr. Preston Cherry, Concurrent Financial Planning is a multicultural, emotion-forward, and human-focused firm serving the aspirational, affluent, and abundant-minded. As a group of fiduciary advisors, Concurrent offers comprehensive financial planning, risk management insurance solutions, and investment management for transparent fees.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Zendrian

516-581-7202

allie@atozcommunications.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

