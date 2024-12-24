Immunosuppressant Drugs Market estimated to reach US$76.719 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.42%

The immunosuppressant drugs Market is estimated at US$42.721 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach US$76.719 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.42%.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the immunosuppressant drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$76.719 billion in 2030.An immunosuppressant is a type of agent, which decreases the immune responses of the body. The immunosuppressant agents also reduce the ability of the body to fight off various types of infections and diseases like cancer . The immunosuppressant agents are also used as an anti-rejection medication for various types of transplants, which include bone marrow and kidneys. Immunosuppressant drugs are a type of drug that helps prevent the immune system of the body from attacking healthy cells. The major purpose of immunosuppressant drugs is to suppress the immune system of the body, which was majorly developed to prevent the rejection of organs in patients. These drugs also offer key applications for the treatment of various types of cancers and autoimmune diseases, which include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.With the increasing global cases of cancer and autoimmune diseases, the demand for immunosuppressant drugs is expected to witness significant growth. Various global companies and research institutes are also expected to introduce key solutions for the rapid development of immunosuppressant drugs. For instance, in December 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd or Roche, a global leader in medicinal products, announced the launch of Mass Spec Solutions, which offers to test immunosuppressant drugs, therapeutic drug monitoring, vitamin D metabolites, and steroid hormones.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-immunosuppressant-drugs-market The immunosuppressant drugs market, under the drug class segment, is divided into calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, antibodies, and others. Under the drug class segment of the global immunosuppressant drugs market, the calcineurin inhibitors category is forecasted to witness major growth. Calcineurin inhibitors help in blocking the immune system of the body. The calcineurin inhibitors offer application in preventing the production of inflammatory substances by the body, and they also help in reducing the various types of skin lesions.Under the application segment, the immunosuppressant drugs market is categorized into organ transplantation and autoimmune disorders. The autoimmune disorders category in the application segment of the global immunosuppressant drugs market is expected to witness significant growth. An autoimmune disorder is a type of disease in which the immune system of the body attacks the healthy cells and tissues of the body, mistaking it as a foreign substance. There are various types of autoimmune disorders, which include addison disease, celiac disease, dermatomyositis, and graves’ disease among many others. The global cases of autoimmune disorders witnessed a major increase, increasing the demand for immunosuppressant drugs in the global market.The immunosuppressant drugs market, under the distribution channel segment, is divided into online and offline. The online category of the immunosuppressant drugs market, under the distribution channel category, is expected to grow at a greater rate. The online mode of distribution includes the distribution of pharmaceutical drugs to customers using internet-based platforms, like e-commerce sites. The global e-commerce retail sector witnessed a significant increase in the global market, majorly with the increasing utilization of the internet. The online mode of distribution offers comfort and reliability over the offline mode of distribution.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global immunosuppressant drugs market. The Asia Pacific region is among the global leader in pharmaceutical drug development and production. Countries like India, China, and Singapore are among the biggest developers of pharmaceutical drugs across the globe, with the demand for drugs in the region witnessing significant growth. Similarly, the cases of various types of auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus, along with the cases of cancer, have also witnessed major growth in the Asia Pacific region. With the increasing population of the Asia Pacific region, the cases of autoimmune diseases are also expected to increase. Furthermore, the immunosuppressant drugs also help its application in the procedure of organ transplantation. Countries like India, China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have a larger prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, which increases the demand for kidney transplants in the region, boosting the demand for immunosuppressant drugs during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the immunosuppressant drugs market that have been covered are Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Lupin, Neovii, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biocon, Novartis, Pfizer, and Veloxis.The market analytics report segments the immunosuppressant drugs market as follows:• By Drug Classo Calcineurin Inhibitorso mTOR inhibitoro Antibodieso Others• By Applicationo Organ Transplantationo Autoimmune Disorder• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Astellas Pharma Inc.• Sanofi• AbbVie Inc.• Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc.• GlaxoSmithKline plc• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.• Lupin• Neovii• F. 